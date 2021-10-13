CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, MA

Town of Amherst Leaf Collection Schedule - Fall 2021

amherstma.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurbside pick-up of bagged leaves, using the Town-approved, 30-gallon paper biodegradable bag, will begin Monday, November 1, 2021. There is no curbside collection of loose leaves. Loose leaves maybe brought to the Transfer Station if you have a current sticker. If you do not have a sticker you may purchase one for $100 (residential sticker), $125 (contractor/business sticker) on-line or at the Transfer Station, Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday 8:00AM – 2:00PM they accept cash or check.

www.amherstma.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pelham, MA
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Amherst, MA
Government
City
Longmeadow, MA
NBC News

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to temporarily block enforcement of the Texas law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It was the second challenge of the law to reach the court on an emergency appeal, seeking to put it on hold while lawsuits contesting its constitutionality work their way through the lower courts. By a 5-4 vote, the court turned away the first appeal in early September, saying the case presented "complex and novel" questions about whether the court had the authority to hear it, given the unusual structure of Senate Bill 8, as the law is known.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

U.S. envoy to Afghanistan resigns in wake of Taliban takeover

The U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, announced he is stepping down from his role less than two months after the United States' chaotic withdrawal from the country. “Tomorrow, I step down from my position as the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation,” Khalilzad said in his Monday resignation letter...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige

Comments / 0

Community Policy