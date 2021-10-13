Town of Amherst Leaf Collection Schedule - Fall 2021
Curbside pick-up of bagged leaves, using the Town-approved, 30-gallon paper biodegradable bag, will begin Monday, November 1, 2021. There is no curbside collection of loose leaves. Loose leaves maybe brought to the Transfer Station if you have a current sticker. If you do not have a sticker you may purchase one for $100 (residential sticker), $125 (contractor/business sticker) on-line or at the Transfer Station, Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday 8:00AM – 2:00PM they accept cash or check.www.amherstma.gov
