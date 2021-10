The Mainstay in Rock Hall MD welcomes renowned saxophonist Jeff Antoniuk and The Jazz Update Saturday October 16 at 8 pm. Tickets are $20 online/advance and $25 at the door or by phone. Information and ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website at www.facebook.com/mainstayrockhall and www.mainstayrockhall.org. The Mainstay is dedicated to the safety of its patrons, performers, volunteers, and employees. As such The Mainstay requires proof of full vaccination at the door with corresponding ID. Unvaccinated patrons may be admitted if they have documentation of a negative COVID test no greater than 72 hours before the show. Masks required for all patrons at indoor performances when not specifically eating or drinking. If you do not have one, The Mainstay will provide one at the door.

ROCK HALL, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO