Elton John sets new Official UK Chart record as the first artist to score a Top 10 single in six different decades

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John sets a new record as the only act in Official UK Chart history to score a Top 10 single in six different decades, the Official Charts Company can reveal. 50 years after making his chart debut, last month saw Elton’s latest single Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) become his 33rd Top 10 on the Official Singles Chart. The track heads up his new album The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of collaborations featuring Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and more, released on October 22.

b975.com

Thanks to “Cold Heart,” Elton John officially marks 50 years in the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100’s Top 40

Happy Golden Anniversary to Elton John, who can now officially brag that he’s been scoring top 40 hits for 50 years. “Cold Heart,” his Dua Lipa collaboration that’s a mashup of four of his past songs, has jumped from #36 to #32 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the first time he’s been in the top 40 of the chart since “Written in the Stars,” his 1999 duet with LeAnn Rimes.
MUSIC
The Independent

New this week: 'Dune,' 'Invasion' and an Elton John album

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Denis Villeneuve’s somberly majestic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 cult sci-fi novel “Dune,” with its grand-scale architecture and thundering sonic blasts, would certainly be best experienced on the big screen. But “Dune" will be streaming simultaneously on HBO Max beginning Friday, Oct. 22 giving audiences a choice in how and where to see one of the year's most anticipated spectacles. “Dune” stars Timothée Chalamet as the heir to the House Atreides, which has taken over the mining of...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Elton John scores first No 1 single in 16 years, ending 15-week Ed Sheeran run

Elton John has scored his first No 1 single in 16 years, in the same week he underwent a successful hip replacement. The 74-year-old tops the UK chart with Cold Heart, a collaboration with Dua Lipa remixed by Pnau, in which a string of classic Elton songs – Sacrifice, Kiss the Bride, Where’s the Shoorah and Rocket Man – are finessed into a new disco-pop track.
MUSIC
AFP

Elton John: 'I'm more excited about music than ever'

Elton John might be 74 and struggling with a dodgy hip, but his musical taste remains far cooler than most guys half his age. While most ageing rockstars are happy to rehash the sounds of their glory days, Sir Elton is more likely to be found in a studio with the likes of Young Thug, Nicki Minaj and Lil Nas X. Admittedly, many of the collaborations for "The Lockdown Sessions", his new album out Friday, had to happen over Zoom due to the pandemic, but it remains a testament to his omnivorous taste for new sounds. "If you're my age and still learning from other musicians, that's the greatest gift of all," said John.
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Adele on course to debut at Number 1 with Easy On Me

Adele is set for a mighty comeback this week with Easy On Me, her first single in five years. In its first 48 hours the track has amassed 70,000 chart sales and is currently outperforming the Top 10 combined as its paces towards the biggest opening week for a song on the Official Singles Chart this year. Stay tuned for further updates throughout the week.
CELEBRITIES
Music Week

Elton John and David Furnish to be honoured at Artist & Manager Awards

Sir Elton John and David Furnish, CEO Rocket Management, are to share the Artist and Manager Partnership award, which is sponsored by PPL, at next month’s Artist & Manager Awards. The Featured Artists Coalition (FAC) and Music Managers Forum (MMF) today announced the first winners for the awards, which take...
CELEBRITIES
hot96.com

Ed Sheeran and Elton John to release a joint Christmas single

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have collaborated onstage, but never on record — until now. The U.K.’s Official Charts Company reports that while speaking to NPO Radio 2, Ed revealed the news that he and Elton, whose company used to manage him, are teaming up for a Christmas single. Ed...
MUSIC
EW.com

Elton John rockets to top 40 for the first time in 22 years with Dua Lipa

Elton John has rocketed into the American top 40 for the first time since 1999 with help from Dua Lipa and Pnau. The pop icon's new collaborative single "Cold Heart" — a mashed-up remix featuring portions of his past singles "Rocket Man," "Sacrifice," "Kiss the Bride," and "Where's the Shoorah?" — climbed to No. 32 on this week's Billboard Hot 100, making it the first of John's official singles to cross into the esteemed portion of the chart since his LeAnn Rimes duet "Written in the Stars" hit No. 29 over 22 years ago on March 20, 1999.
CELEBRITIES
officialcharts.com

Ed Sheeran scores fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Shivers

Ed Sheeran’s Shivers claims a fourth week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. The song racked up another 6.7 million streams in the UK over the past seven days as it marks one month as the biggest song in the country, comfortably ahead of Elton John & Dua Lipa’s Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) which holds at Number 2 for a third week.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

TWICE Makes First-Ever Appearance on UK's Official Singles Chart with 'The Feels'

TWICE has finally entered United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart for the first time since their debut in 2015 with "The Feels." The United Kingdom Official Charts are equivalent to Billboard's United States charts. Regarding the Singles Chart, it ranks the top-selling singles in the UK based on physical sales, paid-for downloads, and streaming.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber's 'Stay' Holds Atop Global Charts, Elton John & Dua Lipa, TWICE Add Top 10s

Billboard's two global charts, which began in September 2020 and recently marked their first year, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by MRC Data. The Billboard Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.
ENTERTAINMENT
MassLive.com

Elton John sets new record with ‘Cold Heart’

Elton John’s new single featuring Dua Lipa has given the musical legend yet another honor: He’s the first artist to have a Top 10 song in six different decades. The single, “Cold Heart,” recently made it to No. 2 on the U.K. charts. The achievement takes John out of a...
MUSIC
Variety

The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Deluxe Edition Brightens and Expands the Group’s Swan Song: Album Review

Fifty-one years later, how do we appraise “Let It Be,” the Beatles’ swan song, the document of their breakup, the one that the bandmembers themselves initially disliked so much that Paul McCartney took legal action and John Lennon dubbed it a salvage job from “the shittiest load of badly recorded shit — and with a lousy feeling to it — ever”? Of course, the men doth protest too much: The group’s high standards guaranteed that there is no such thing as a bad Beatles album, but “Let It Be” is far from their best work. Intended as a rough, back-to-the-roots “art...
ROCK MUSIC

