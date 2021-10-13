Elton John sets new Official UK Chart record as the first artist to score a Top 10 single in six different decades
Elton John sets a new record as the only act in Official UK Chart history to score a Top 10 single in six different decades, the Official Charts Company can reveal. 50 years after making his chart debut, last month saw Elton’s latest single Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) become his 33rd Top 10 on the Official Singles Chart. The track heads up his new album The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of collaborations featuring Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and more, released on October 22.www.officialcharts.com
Comments / 0