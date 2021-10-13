New Scam is Targeting Those Attempting to Validate Vaccine Status

Anyone see a sloth roaming the neighborhood lately? A New York state man, with a history of keeping exotic animals in his home, has been cited again after an inspection from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. According to the New York Post, the man had housed both a wallaby and a sloth in conditions that were deemed unsafe by the department, and posed a potential danger to the animals. According to the USDA, this man is well known by their agency when it comes to keeping illegal pets in unsafe conditions.

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO