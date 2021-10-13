White Sox manager Tony La Russa pissed off at Astros for Jose Abreu incident after losing in ALDS
The Houston Astros made quick work of the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS, taking them out at Guaranteed Rate Field in Game 4 to clinch the series. During the 8th inning with a 7-1 lead, Astros reliever Kendall Graveman came inside with a heater and plunked White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. It got Chicago manager Tony La Russa out of the dugout and he was visibly upset. Per ESPN, La Russa expanded on those frustrations after the loss.clutchpoints.com
