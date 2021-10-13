CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Wanted release new single Rule The World, their first new music in seven years

By Rob Copsey Twitter
officialcharts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wanted have unveiled their first new single in seven years, titled Rule The World. The track heads up the group's upcoming greatest hits album, Most Wanted, released on November 12. Written by Max from the band with Ari Leff (aka Lauv) and Michael Pollack (Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5), Rule...

www.officialcharts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Adele Releases ‘Easy On Me’, First Single And Video From New Album ’30’

The first new music in six years from British superstar songstress Adele is out today, marking her return after a long hiatus that saw a divorce and a remarkable physical transformation. The new song, “Easy on Me,” is a spare midtempo ballad that, like her other songs, reflects her real-life experiences. “Go easy on me, baby,” she sings. “I was still a child / Didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me / Had no time to choose what I chose to do / So go easy on me.” The music video starts off in black-and-white and is in the same location Adele used in her video for the 2015 hit single “Hello.” The song and video are part of 30, her fourth full album, out on Nov. 19. Adele is actually age 33. Adele was clear in an an Instagram Live over the weekend as to what her new album is about, “Divorce, babe, divorce.” And, in a Twitter statement Wednesday, she described the album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.”
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Chase Rice To Release First New Music From Upcoming Album

Chase Rice will release a new single on Friday (October 8th) called “If I Were Rock & Roll.” He wrote the song solo during quarantine, and it's the first taste of music from his upcoming album called Intertwined, which will be released on November 5th. Chase said, “The night I...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Adele Announces First New Single in Six Years “Easy On Me”

Adele has announced her return with her first new single in six years, “Easy on Me.” The single, which is our first taste of her new album 30 is due out October 15th. Though she hasn’t released fresh music since 2015’s smash 25, Adele has been teasing a new LP for almost a year now. In the pre-pandemic days, it seemed she had eyes on a September 2020 release, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Rihanna
wivr1017.com

Parmalee Release New Single To Radio

Parmalee have released a new single to radio this week called “Take My Name.” The song follows up their Number One hit, “Just The Way,” with Blanco Brown. “Take My Name” was written by frontman Matt Thomas, along with Ashley Gorley, producer David Fanning, and Track45 member Ben Johnson. It's featured on Parmalee's latest album, For You, which was released in July.
MUSIC
goodhousekeeping.com

Adele shares release date and first snippet of new music 'Easy On Me'

Adele has made her fans' day by revealing she is going to release new music very soon. The English singer has announced she will be officially back in ten days with new single, Easy On Me. Her new album is to be released on October 15, as she confirmed on...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lil Wayne Releases New Single “Ya Dig”

Lil Wayne just released Trust Fund Babies with Rich the Kid and is already back to dropping off new music. The new release, “Ya Dig,” which Complex notes comes from Tha Carter III sessions. Lil Wayne HQ notes the single was originally suppose dot hit on Sept. 24 but was held off to note interfere with the aforementioned release.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wanted#Liverpool#Most Wanted#All Time Low#Channel 4#Warzone 12
nextmosh.com

Kayo Dot release new single ‘The Necklace’

US avant-garde doom band Kayo Dot have released their new single titled “The Necklace,” which marks the third single to be unleashed from the band’s upcoming new album titled “Moss Grew on the Swords and Plowshares Alike,” which is scheduled to be released on October 29th, 2021 (pre-order). The band’s...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Kelis Returns With First New Song In Seven Years Midnight Snacks

Kelis is back with a new single. Fitting in with the singer-songwriter, chef, designer and entrepreneur's long-running culinary theme, the stripped back Midnight Snacks marks her first new solo music since she put out her 2014 album, 'Food'. Produced by The FaNaTix and recorded in a studio on a boat...
CELEBRITIES
Your EDM

SVDDEN DEATH At Last Reveals His First New Release In Over A Year

It’s been approximately fourteen months since the world last saw a new release from SVDDEN DEATH, 2020’s “Utah,” which was the first song on which he himself sang. In the time since, he’s been working tirelessly on his vision, from SVDDEN DEATH to VOYD, and now we’re finally getting new music on top of it.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
hypebeast.com

Cordae Drops New Single and Music Video "Super"

Cordae has released a new single and accompanying music video titled “Super.” Produced by Kid Culture and Jenius, the new track arrived ahead of his anticipated sophomore album From A Bird’s Eye View, which is set to release later this year. As the Raleigh-born rapper glides across the beat, the...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Conway the Machine Releases New Single “Piano Love”

Conway the Machine is getting ready to release his new album on Shady Records. The intro track to God Don’t Make Mistakes is the single “Piano Love.”. “With “Piano Love” I am giving my fans what they love me for, grimy raps on an insane beat from The Alchemist; something magical that sets the tone for the rest of God Don’t Make Mistakes” Conway The Machine asserts. “If you’ve been a Conway fan from day one, you’re going to absolutely love the first single.”
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Margo Cilker Releases Video and New Single | “That River”

MARGO CILKER is a woman who drinks deeply of life, and her debut record, Pohorylle, due fall 2021 (Fluff and Gravy Records / Loose Music), is brimming with it. For the last seven years, the Eastern Oregon songwriter, who NPR calls one of “11 Oregon Artists to Watch in 2021,” has split her time between the road and various outposts across the world, from Enterprise, OR to the Basque Country of Spain, forging a path that is at once deeply rooted and ever-changing.
MUSIC
edmsauce.com

Dot Shares New Single “Want To Say”

LA producer Dot is back with a new single. “Want To Say” is a chill electronic jam that will leave you feeling like you're flying. It's the perfect song from her to release with tastemaker label Bitbird as a part of their upcoming Goldian Finch compilation. Check it out below and see why I'll be keeping my eye on Dot for the foreseeable future.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

JONAS BROTHERS RELEASE MUSIC VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE “WHO’S IN YOUR HEAD”

GRAMMY® Award-nominated powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers uncover the music video for their energetic and anthemic new single “Who’s In Your Head.”. Listen to “Who’s In Your Head”—HERE via Republic Records. Once again, the band delivers a kinetic and colorful video, continuing a tradition of cinematic visuals. Directed by Christian Breslauer,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy