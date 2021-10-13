CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns WR Jarvis Landry drops truth bomb after Cleveland’s loss without him

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry hasn’t seen any action since injuring his knee during his team’s 31-21 win over the Houston Texans at home in Week 2. That injury got him into injured reserve as well, though the Browns managed to be generally fine without him, as they have churned out wins over the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings in the next two games. Then came the Browns’ highly frustrating 47-42 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 5. Landry recently talked about the two losses by the Browns following the Chargers game, and he couldn’t help but voice his disappointment, not on his team, but on how near Cleveland was to actually having an undefeated record after five weeks of football.

