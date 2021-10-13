Residential real estate marketing veteran Vaike O’Grady joins Metro Development as VP of Marketing & Communications
Vaike O’Grady, a residential real estate marketing veteran with extensive high-level experience in homebuilding and development, has joined Metro Development Group as Vice President of Marketing & Communications. O’Grady leads the marketing for Metro Development Group, which currently has 12 actively-selling communities in four counties (Hillsborough, Pasco, Lee and Brevard),...www.tampabaynewswire.com
