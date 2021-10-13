CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

By Mike Rosenstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.

Cathy
3d ago

I personally think Jennifer Lopez is beautiful, I also think her and Batman make a beautiful couple. Alex plays a game a lot of Street kids play and gets paid way too much for what he does. Definitely shouldn't give him stardom. Definitely can't touch the toes of Ben Affleck.

Guest
2d ago

Alex was trying to hook up with other women and got caught. Madison from Southern Charm spilled the beans and Jennifer DONT PLAY!

Lucas Wesley
4d ago

How about the 10 pounds of make up it takes two hours to put on her face every day?

