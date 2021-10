More details have emerged regarding the the latest arrest of UFC talent Luis Pena. Pena was arrested this past Saturday in Deerfield Beach, Fla. on charges of domestic violence and battery. According to a probable cause affadavit obtained by ESPN, Pena is accused of hitting his girlfirend with a closed fist “multiple times.” Pena allegedly continued to strike his girlfriend while she was on the ground, and the woman also suffered abrasions on her left wrist and a bite mark near her left knee.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO