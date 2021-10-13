CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Why Penn National Gaming Is a Reopening Stock Investors Should Be Watching

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Penn National Gaming came out of the worst months of the pandemic a more efficient business.
  • The company is making progress in building out a mobile sportsbook and iGaming segment.
  • Its stock is trading at an attractive valuation.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) operates regional casinos, a mobile sportsbook, and iGaming (online casinos). The company's brick-and-mortar operations suffered losses of revenue and profits at the pandemic's onset when they were forced to close temporarily.

But that part of the business has already recovered even as the U.S. still grapples with ongoing challenges around COVID-19, and that's just one of the reasons why investors should be closely following this company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gV0sE_0cPul1QT00
Image source: Getty Images.

Penn National Gaming is improving efficiency

In the second quarter, Penn reported revenue of $1.55 billion, 17% higher than the same quarter in 2019. Customer visitation is improving both year over year and quarter over quarter as people are feeling less cautious about leaving their homes, and customers are spending more per visit as well. If Penn can deliver this performance while the pandemic is still raging on, it's a good sign for what lies ahead.

But importantly, Penn had to quickly adapt to changing conditions during the pandemic, and those efforts are paying off. To help counter COVID-19 headwinds, the company operated with a leaner staff, eliminated lower-margin services, and reduced marketing expenses.

The productivity enhancements helped increase net income to $199 million, up from $59 million in the same quarter in 2019. And similarly, it grew adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) 49% on a two-year basis.

The efficiency improvements are impressive enough that Penn achieved its highest trailing-12-month EBITDA margin in the last 10 years.

Expanding into a new market

Meanwhile, Penn is building out its digital sportsbook and iGaming business. The "other" segment that includes its online initiatives generated $98 million of revenue in the most recent quarter, up from $27 million in the year prior. In the second quarter, Penn was already live with a mobile sportsbook in four states with plans to add five more by the start of the 2021 NFL season. Management expects to be live in ten states by the end of the year, more than doubling the footprint it boasted at the start of the year.

To help speed up its expansion, the company announced its $2 billion acquisition of Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) on Aug. 5. Penn will leverage Score's sports content and sportsbook technology to lower customer acquisition costs, expand its reach, and open up opportunities in new markets. Long term, Penn estimates the acquisition could increase annual revenue by $900 million and adjusted EBITA by $500 million while improving margins by at least 500 basis points.

The potential for the digital sportsbook and iCasino market is huge, a $30 billion addressable market in North America based on company estimates. The purchase of Score should help Penn establish a leading position in the industry.

Penn National Gaming is less exposed to business travelers

Notably, one of the lasting effects of the coronavirus pandemic has also been a decrease in business travel. The proliferation of remote work and remote meetings makes the idea of getting on an airplane to attend a business meeting or conference less cost-effective. Why shoulder the cost of airfare and travel when you can save a ton of money doing it virtually? Indeed, Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian believes only 70% of pre-pandemic business travel will return by 2023.

That trend might hurt the Las Vegas casinos -- formerly the home of many conferences -- as the lack of business travel would mean fewer rooms occupied, lower food and beverage sales, and of course, lower gaming revenue. But Penn National Gaming is not exposed to that risk, because it focuses on regional casinos and its fast-growing digital ecosystem.

Penn National Gaming's stock is not expensive

Penn National Gaming is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27, well below the broad market average. The stock is down almost 15% year to date despite its rapid recovery.

Long-term investors looking for stocks that can benefit from the economic reopening should undoubtedly get to know Penn National Gaming.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, bargains can still be found. This stock trio offers a healthy blend of growth and value. For much of the past 19 months, investors have enjoyed a historic run in the broader market. Following the quickest decline of at least 30% in the S&P 500's storied history during the first quarter of 2020, the benchmark index took less than 17 months from hitting its trough to double in value. It's the strongest bounce back from a bear-market bottom on record.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Ridiculously Expensive Stocks That Are Still Screaming Buys

Align Technology pioneered clear aligners but has only an 11% share of the global orthodontic market. MercadoLibre ranks as the leader in a Latin American e-commerce market that could double by 2025. Fiverr has captured a sliver of the U.S. freelancing market and is also expanding internationally. Buy low, sell...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why DocuSign Should Be on Investors' Radar

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) pioneered the e-signature industry and is a dominant presence in the electronic agreement business. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 29, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers and Toby Bordelon discuss why the company could still have a ton of growth potential in the years ahead.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Bastian
Entrepreneur

This 1 Medical Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Penn National Stock Up; JPMorgan Affirms Overweight on Valuation

Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Penn National Gaming, Inc. Report shares rose sharply Friday after J.P. Morgan reiterated its overweight rating on the gambling company, based largely on valuation. “We highlight the stock as an interesting idea into year-end given high short interest/negative investor sentiment, an undemanding valuation, …...
GAMBLING
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy Foot Locker (FL) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
STOCKS
CNBC

A $200 billion money manager on why every stock market investor should be ready to go to cash

Market volatility is up and valuations in the S&P 500 may tempt stock investors to go to cash, especially if Q3 earnings disappoint. For most investors, it should not be a binary decision between being in stocks or out, according to Ashbel Williams, who recently retired as head of the roughly $200 billion investment portfolio for the Florida State Board of Administration.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Igaming#Penn#Ebitda
Benzinga

Why This Investor Plans To Hold Tesla Stock Through Earnings Next Week

New Street Advisors' Delano Saporu has owned Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock for a while and he plans to hold through earnings next week, he said Wednesday on CNBC's "The Exchange." The demand for Tesla vehicles remains strong as the company "beat heavily" on its most recent delivery numbers, Saporu...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Consider Carter's (CRI) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Marketing
Benzinga

Why These Investors Just Bought Amazon Stock And Call Options

Some investors are starting to get bullish on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), as it has lagged the overall markets, trading essentially flat year-to-date. Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington still wants to own tech stocks and sees an opportunity in Amazon. Talkington told CNBC Friday she bought Amazon stock last week. "If...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Penn National's Stock Is Nearing The End Of A Pattern: What's Next?

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company received approval from the Minister of Canadian Heritage under the Investment Canada Act for its acquisition of theScore. Penn National is up 7.36% at $76.89 at publciaiton time. Penn National Daily Chart Analysis. Shares look to...
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Most Active Stocks Today? 4 Gaming Stocks To Watch

Gaming stocks were among the hottest stocks to buy in the stock market during the global pandemic. The industry prospered as lockdown measures were enforced and people had to seek entertainment indoors. Since gaming is something we could do at home at any given time, it has become a popular option for many consumers. That said, the reopening of the economy and relaxation of restrictions will be a test for many gaming companies. Those that continue to innovate and push their boundaries will likely be able to keep their users engaged. After all, it is one of the most accessible forms of entertainment available today.
STOCKS
Forbes

Why Traders Should Dig For Goldman Sachs Stock This Month

The shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) are up 0.4% at $387.51 this afternoon, staging a recent bounce off the 140-day moving average and $370 region – the latter of which has served as a floor for GS since mid-July. With a 92% year-over-year lead under its belt, there’s reason to believe GS could climb even higher this month, based on historically favorable seasonality.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Pick NV5 Global (NVEE) Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Should Investors Wait to Speculate on Align Stock's Pullback?

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is a global medical device company and manufacturer of clear aligners used in orthodontics. ALGN manufactures the aligners in Juarez, Mexico and its scanners in Israel and China. Align designs, manufactures, and offers its Invisalign system of clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software. ALGN has also helped dentists treat approximately 10.9 million patients with their Invisalign system.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Why You Should Buy Life Time Stock After the IPO

Life Time Group goes public this week. You can search for the Life Time stock ticker LTH on the New York Stock Exchange as soon as Thursday, Oct. 7. The company plans to sell 46.2 million shares between $18 and $21 a pop. Yes, it's another gym stock. Remember when...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
129K+
Followers
62K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy