Foundation acknowledges impact of WBTT with strategic grant
SARASOTA, FL – Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe was recently awarded a grant of $30,000 from the John J. Clopine Fund of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. These funds will support WBTT’s upcoming fall gala, “A Night at the Savoy”; “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: Celebrating His Legacy” in January; “April Fools Fete,” the spring fundraiser; and expenses related to WBTT’s Education and Outreach Building.www.tampabaynewswire.com
Comments / 0