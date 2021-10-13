CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Bread Isn't Actually The Best For Weight Loss, Says New Study

By Kiersten Hickman
It's been advised by many nutrition experts that swapping out white bread for wheat bread is one of the best things you can do for weight loss. Wheat bread is typically higher in fiber, which helps you to feel fuller compared to a measly piece of white bread. However, according to a recent study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, wheat bread actually isn't the best choice in terms of losing weight long term.

EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

The Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes or High Blood Sugar

If you have diabetes, finding a sweet treat that’s safe to eat might feel impossible. We all know that it’s best to avoid cookies and pastries, which can cause a big spike in blood sugar. But if you discount fruit as well, you may rob yourself of powerful nutrients that provide excellent health benefits. Some fruits, like citrus and berries, may even help stabilize your blood glucose levels.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Eating Pineapple, Say Dietitians

Pineapple is a super sweet and tangy fruit that is synonymous with tropical and island vibes. Who doesn't love a pina colada?! But besides being a main ingredient in the refreshing drink, it's also packed with vitamins. "Pineapple is an excellent source of vitamin C and low in calories," says...
NUTRITION
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Tilapia, Says Dietitian

Salmon has been enjoying the spotlight for quite some time, but tilapia is the fish you might want to start paying attention to if you haven't been already. In fact, a large portion of America has probably tried tilapia at one point—it's actually the most popular farmed fish in America. But despite its popularity, tilapia comes with some controversy due to unsustainable farming practices in certain countries, like China; however, there are many sources of sustainably raised tilapia, and if you can get your hands on tilapia from those farms, it's in your best interest to do so.
NUTRITION
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

The #1 Best Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

Tuna is a lean protein that fulfills many dietary needs and tastes delicious—and we're not alone in our tuna fandom. The canned version of the meat, in particular, is wildly popular. In the U.S. alone, we eat around one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna a year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. A can of tuna can last for up to four years in your cabinet, before eventually making its way into a tuna sandwich, salad, or any one of these inventive recipes.
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Eat to Live to 100, Science Says

Food is a large factor in living a long, healthy life, and many Americans are eating diets that are harmful to their overall health. A study published in Circulation looked at participants who either fell under the category of a "Western" diet, which is heavy in red meat, processed foods, refined grains, and sugar, or a "Prudent" diet, which is mostly made up of legumes, vegetables, fruit, poultry, fish, and whole grains.
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Best Oatmeal For a Healthy Gut, Says Dietitian

Oatmeal is delicious, comforting, and full of health benefits. "It's not only quick and easy to cook," says Laura Burak, MS, RD, author of Slimdown with Smoothies, and founder of Laura Burak Nutrition, "but oatmeal has nutritional superpowers as well." Oats have been known to reduce inflammation, keep you fuller...
HEALTH
shefinds

The Worst Seasoning You Could Cook With If You Struggle With High Blood Pressure, According To Dietitians

High blood pressure is a common health condition which often reveals no symptoms but can lead to worsened issues over time such as heart disease and stroke. Stemming from a number of causes from lack of physical exercise to an unhealthy diet, it’s important to stay aware of this potentially dangerous condition and tailor your diet accordingly to aid in lowering your blood pressure for a longer life.
NUTRITION
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
Thrive Global

Foods to Eat Before Bed for Better Sleep

Let’s face it—lack of sleep can make your whole day harder. Dragging through your day can take a toll on all aspects of your life—your work, relationships, and self-care are all likely to suffer without adequate amounts of Zzz’s. Research shows inadequate sleep can affect your mood, appetite, focus, and...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

This Indoor Activity Can Be Just as Effective as Jogging, New Study Says

Often associated with laziness and late nights spent in the basement, video games can carry a bad reputation in many circles. Parents, particularly, are usually wary of allowing their kids too much time with a game controller in hand. One survey put together by Michigan Medicine of nearly 1,000 parents reports that 86% believe their teen spends too much time on video games.
VIDEO GAMES
Sentinel

These are the foods that increase glucose levels the most

People with diabetes should carry out a practically daily control of the diet to keep a measurement of the blood glucose levels . That is, to establish a control of the possible rises and falls of the values ​​of glucose in blood . Physical exercise is another of the main factors that affect episodes of hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia .
NUTRITION
