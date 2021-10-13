Wheat Bread Isn't Actually The Best For Weight Loss, Says New Study
It's been advised by many nutrition experts that swapping out white bread for wheat bread is one of the best things you can do for weight loss. Wheat bread is typically higher in fiber, which helps you to feel fuller compared to a measly piece of white bread. However, according to a recent study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, wheat bread actually isn't the best choice in terms of losing weight long term.www.eatthis.com
