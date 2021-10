The New England Patriots and Houston Texans enter Week 5 with 1-3 records. That said, both of these franchises are on two different trajectories, despite similar results through the first month of the season. Houston is currently deploying rookie quarterback Davis Mills following an injury to Week 1 starter Tyrod Taylor. Thus far, the debut for the third-round pick hasn't been as prolific as they would have hoped, as Mills has been averaging 151 yards of total offense through his first two starts. Meanwhile, the Patriots began the year with their rookie signal-caller in Mac Jones and the first-rounder has shown flashes. In New England's loss to the Bucs last week, Jones completed 19 straight passes at one point. With that in mind, it's not surprising to see the Patriots roll into this game pretty heavy road favorites.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO