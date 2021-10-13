CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US consumer price growth heats up in September as pressures persist

By Colby Smith
Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pace of US consumer price growth ticked higher in September, hovering at a 13-year high as inflationary pressures persisted amid intensifying supply chain bottlenecks even while several pandemic-affected sectors saw some relief. The consumer price index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday rose 5.4 per cent...

