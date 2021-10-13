CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person died and two others injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up involving a big rig on I-35 (Round Rock, TX)

On Monday morning, one person was killed and two others received injuries following a multi-vehicle pile-up on Southbound I-35 in Round Rock.

As per the initial information, the wreck took place at about 4:30 a.m. in which three vehicles were involved, including an 18-wheeler.

One person died and two others injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up involving a big rig on I-35

October 13, 2021

