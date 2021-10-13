Russia's Putin says U.S. involvement in Afghanistan led to tragedy
MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States' involvement in Afghanistan has led to tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, one week before Russia is due to host the Taliban in Moscow.
After the United States and its allies withdrew their troops earlier this year after 20 years on the ground, the Taliban seized power in a lightning advance and the previous government collapsed.
