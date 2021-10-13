DSU Art Professor’s piece acquired by Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center
An Assistant Professor of Art at Dakota State University in Madison has recently had one of her art pieces acquired by The Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls. The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center acquired Angela Behrends’ collaborative piece entitled “Walk Softly” for their permanent collection. The eleven-foot canvas and felt circle was a collaborative effort between Behrends, K-thru-12 art students from the Tiospa Zina Tribal School in Agency Village, along with DSU students and faculty.www.amazingmadison.com
