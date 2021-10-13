CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PS5 restock tracker: PlayStation Direct will have consoles later today

By Russell Holly, Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we've suspected for a few days now, Sony has announced a PS5 restock is scheduled for later today. Emails have gone out inviting users to buy consoles at 11am Pacific/2pm Eastern, and in the past any consoles not claimed by those who have been invited will be made available to purchase publicly at 2pm Pacific/5pm Eastern. Outside of this, a rumor from Jake Randall seems to suggest Target is planning a PS5 restock later this week. Hopefully we will know more about that restock soon. We're also looking for a PS5 restock from Walmart and Amazon, which haven't had consoles in a few weeks now.

