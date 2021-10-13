CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Flagstaff Festival of Science presentation examines new possibilities of life in the solar system

Arizona Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCould life exist elsewhere within our solar system, and if it does, where would be the best place to start looking?. The most obvious solution is to look to Mars, our closest and most similar celestial neighbor. A new study at Northern Arizona University, however, asks the question: “What if we were to look a little further?”

azdailysun.com

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

Evidence Indicates There’s Another Planet the Size of Mars in Our Solar System

Our solar system has more surprises in store. The eight official planets aren't the only ones that survived the formation of our solar system, and the Earth might have another sister planet lurking somewhere in interstellar space, in a "third zone" of the solar system, according to a recent paper published in the journal Annual Review of Astronomy and Astrophysics.
ASTRONOMY
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Jaw-Dropping Theory: Was the Universe Created in a Laboratory?

There are plenty of theories trying to describe how our Universe came into being. The Big Bang model is by far the most popular. Some astronomers believe that another Universe existed before our own, that the Universe is one of those forming a Multiverse, and so on. According to Scientific...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
Space.com

32,000 mph fireball spotted soaring over North Carolina

Newly released footage shows a spectacular fireball blazing at 32,000 mph (51,500 kph) across the skies above North Carolina on Friday evening (Sept. 24), the American Meteor Society (AMS) reported. More than 80 people spotted the fireball, which NASA said was just one of five such meteors reported soaring over...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Solar System#Flagstaff#Life On Earth#New Horizons
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
techeblog.com

This is the First Image of Another Multi-Planet Solar System Orbiting a Sun-Like Star

Photo credit: ESO/Bohn et al. What you’re looking at is the first image of another multi-planet solar system orbiting a Sun-like star that is very much like ours. It was imaged by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), and capturing images of systems with multiple exoplanets are extremely rare, and this is the first one astronomers observed with more than one planet orbiting a star similar to the Sun. Read more for a short video and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Huge solar storm hitting Earth today could cause mass disruption for power grids and satellites, agency warns

An enormous solar flare is expected to hit Earth today, potentially affecting power grids and generating an aurora in northern latitudes.The coronal mass ejection originates from the Sun, which is caused by a huge burst of electrically conducting plasma.An alert published by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) informed that we should expect “weak power grid fluctuations” and satellite “orientation irregularities” which could increase drag on craft in low Earth orbit.The agency rates the storm as G2, which means it is moderately strong. It is expected to arrive around midday and will continue until 12 October.  "Aurora is...
ASTRONOMY
Cleopatra Jade

Forecast For The Full Hunters Moon in Aries: Oct 20th, 2021

The Full Moon in Aries will show us where we need to become bold in our lives and embrace our individuality. Full Moon in AriesCleopatra Jade at Cleopatra in Vegas. Hey guys, we have the Full Hunters Moon at 27 degrees of Aries happening at 7:56 am Pacific, which would be 10:56 am Eastern check your local time to see when this Lunation is occurring for you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Solar Power
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Moon in the Solar System

There are 214 moons in our solar system. Of these, 158 are confirmed and another 56 are provisional, meaning scientists suspect a moon exists or the moon has been seen only once. Of the 16 moons that have mean diameters of over 1,000 kilometers, four orbit Jupiter, four orbit Saturn, and four orbit Uranus. The […]
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

A new fossil discovery may add hundreds of millions of years to the evolutionary history of animals

Ever wonder how and when animals swanned onto the evolutionary stage? When, where and why did animals first appear? What were they like? Life has existed for much of Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history, but for most of that time it consisted exclusively of bacteria. Read more: Life on Earth was nothing but slime for a 'boring billion' years Although scientists have been investigating the evidence of biological evolution for over a century, some parts of the fossil record remain...
WILDLIFE
CBS News

Giant planet discovered orbiting dead star may be a glimpse into our solar system's future

Astronomers have discovered a giant planet orbiting a dead star, which they say could resemble our solar system when the Sun dies out in approximately 5 billion years. Scientists discovered a Jupiter-like planet, which has a similar orbit as the Gas Giant, revolving around a dead star — or white dwarf — near the center of the Milky Way, according to a news release. The team also found the planet is 40 times more massive than Jupiter and the white dwarf is about 60% of the Sun's mass.
ASTRONOMY
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: The biggest storm in the solar system is changing

The wind in the outer edge of Jupiter's Great Red Spot, the largest storm in the solar system, is speeding up. The change is subtle, about 8% over 11 years, but is significant because these winds are blowing at greater than 400 mph to begin with. Meanwhile, the interior wind speeds have been slowing down. All of these observations are based on observations made by the Hubble telescope of the outer clouds in Jupiter's atmosphere.
ENVIRONMENT
NASA

Science of Psyche: Unique Asteroid Holds Clues to Early Solar System

More than 150 years have passed since novelist Jules Verne wrote “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” but reality has yet to catch up with that science fiction adventure. While humans can’t bore a path to our planet’s metallic core, NASA has its sights set on visiting a giant asteroid that may be the frozen remains of the molten core of a bygone world.
ASTRONOMY
Nautilus

The Safety Belt of Our Solar System

David McComas has a favorite “astrosphere,” the environment created by a star’s stellar wind as it buffets the surrounding interstellar medium. It belongs to a star named Mira. In an image from 2006, Mira is heading to the right, at 291,000 miles an hour, five times the speed our sun ambles through its local interstellar cloud in the Milky Way. You can make out a “bow shock” forming ahead of the star, like one would ahead of a boat sailing through water. Gas there heats and mixes with the wind of the cooler hydrogen gas blowing off Mira, and then flows to the star’s rear, forming a wake. Mira’s astrosphere, trailing behind the star to the left, looks turbulent, fragmented, and stretched. “How clearly you can see it sort of fall apart from this single structure to these turbulent smaller structures,” McComas, a professor of astrophysical sciences at Princeton, said, in a video interview recently. “I think it is very beautiful.”
ASTRONOMY
Orlando Sentinel

Lucy spacecraft lifts off from Cape Canaveral to explore Trojan asteroids, ‘fossils’ of the solar system

A spacecraft named Lucy is on its way to a part of space that’s never been explored after being rocketed into the sky from Cape Canaveral before Saturday’s sunrise. The probe launched on time at 5:34 a.m. aboard United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, beginning a 4-billion-mile journey to explore the Trojans, two clusters of asteroids that lead and trail Jupiter, stuck in its orbit around the ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy