Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell apparently retires after ‘chaotic’ concert

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Days after Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell appeared to be slurring his words and making vague threats during a concert in upstate New York, the frontman has told TMZ he is retiring.

Harwell spoke to TMZ saying, “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar, performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

Smash Mouth representatives told the Los Angeles Times that Hartwell has left the band to deal with medical issues.

“Despite Steve’s best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band’s millions of fans around the world,” the rep told the Times.

A spokesperson for the band said Harwell has had “several types of addiction leading to medical and mental health issues,” including cardiomyopathy and Wernicke encephalopathy which “has greatly impacted his motor functions including speech and impaired memory.”

Video of his performance from Saturday’s concert which has been shared on social media shows Harwell swearing at the crowd and giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute, but Harwell’s representatives told USA Today in a press release that the video clip was taken out of context.

The person who posted the clip said the concert was “the most chaotic show I’ve ever been to.”

“Throughout his career, Steve has been a staunch and outspoken supporter of all minority groups and he regrets his actions,” the press release said, according to USA Today. “But this TikTok video is not an accurate representation of the man Steve is.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Related
Stereogum

Smash Mouth Quietly Hired New Singer While Steve Harwell Recovers From Heart Issues

Smash Mouth, last seen performing for hordes of maskless bikers at Sturgis last summer, quietly hired a substitute singer while Steve Harwell recovers from health issues. Fans attending Smash Mouth’s recent concerts were surprised to see Harwell replaced by… some guy who definitely wasn’t Harwell, leading many to wonder if the band had fired their longtime frontman without bothering to say anything.
newsnet5

Smash Mouth's lead singer announces retirement

The lead singer of the band Smash Mouth has reportedly decided to retire. Steve Harwell cited concern for his mental and physical health as the main reason for stepping away. "I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to,” Harwell told PEOPLE.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harwell
InsideHook

Smash Mouth’s Singer Threatened Audience With Murder

Let’s say you were at a concert and witnessed the vocalist of one band threaten to kill the audience’s family. What sort of music would you expect this band to perform? Your guess would probably be somewhere in the realm of metal (or, perhaps, an especially transgressive noise artist). Among the bands you wouldn’t expect to do something like this? Smash Mouth, a group who — their name aside — have a sound and demeanor that could accurately be described as “jocular.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mix929.com

Smash Mouth recruits temporary lead singer while Steve Harwell deals with medical condition

Hey now, Steve Harwell is still the lead singer of Smash Mouth. Fans who attended the “All Star” group’s recent concerts were surprised to see Harwell absent from behind the mic and replaced by a new vocalist, leading to speculation that the founding frontman was no longer in the band. However, a rep for Smash Mouth tells TMZ that isn’t the case.
Outsider.com

Smash Mouth Lead Singer Steve Harwell Isn’t With the Band Right Now Due to Health Issues

Fans of the rock band Smash Mouth grew anxious recently with the news that lead singer Steve Harwell was no longer performing with the band. Harwell’s absence from recent Smash Mouth live shows led to speculation that there could be more to the story. This is not the case, according to the band and Harwell should be rejoining the band soon. Harwell, who has been with the band since its inception in 1994, is battling a health condition and that is the reason for his absence. The Smash Mouth lead singer is reportedly on the mend and will be back up in front of a microphone in short order.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco Chronicle

Smash Mouth frontman said to be retiring amid medical issues

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell is retiring from the San Jose band as a result of medical issues, according to media accounts. “Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” a band representative told the New York Post. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”
Distractify

What Is Steve Harwell's Net Worth? Details on the Smash Mouth Singer

Since forming in 1994, Smash Mouth has released hit tracks and reinterpreted other groups' music into their own unique renditions much to the delight of millions of fans. Steve Harwell, one of the band's founding members, remained with the group for almost three decades and helped define their sonics. His impactful work as a member of Smash Mouth has made them into the iconic group that they are today.
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
Athens, GA
