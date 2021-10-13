EIA expects U.S. households to spend more on energy this winter
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook: Winter Fuels Outlook. In our Winter Fuels Outlook, to be released later today, we forecast that U.S. households will spend more money on energy this winter than last winter, especially households that primarily heat with propane or heating oil. Forecast expenditures are based on our expectations of high retail energy prices—many are already at multiyear highs—and of slightly more energy consumption per household than in the previous winter. Notably, many energy prices reached multiyear lows last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.www.eia.gov
