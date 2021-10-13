CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban Instruct Religious Police to Be “Moderate”

persecution.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivists Remain Skeptical as Taliban Leaders Communicate Progressivism. 10/13/2021 Washington, D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that Taliban leaders are taking steps to instruct the religious police to be more moderate. The religious police have traditionally been feared throughout Afghanistan because of their brutality in enforcing the Taliban’s extreme interpretation of Sharia law. Now, they are trying to shake hands and charm communities. Reports have surfaced of local religious police taking time to encourage shoppers to follow the edicts of Sharia law and to make sure women’s heads are covered.

