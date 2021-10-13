CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Beshear Updates COVID Statistics

By Dave Begley
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andy Beshear announced 2,358 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth Tuesday, with 597 of those being children 18 and younger. 1,329 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 398 in the ICU and 262 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate was at 8.12%. The Governor also announced 34 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,184. As of Tuesday, 111 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Mercer County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 90.5 per 100,000 people. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

