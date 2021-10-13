Gov. Beshear Updates COVID Statistics

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update Saturday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “New Yorkers continue to battle COVID-19 every day across our state, and we can’t sit idly by and accept that situation — we have to continue fighting this virus,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vaccine is the way forward, and we have to get as many eligible New Yorkers to take the shot as soon as we possibly can. New York State maintains numerous convenient vaccination sites and we have ample supply, so don’t hesitate to get your shot right away.”

