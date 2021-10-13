CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Did You Know Those Annoying Black Walnuts Are Also Delicious?

By Jojo Girard
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black walnut season is upon us and those giant green orbs clog up the bike lane, and mess with our lawn mowers. So get revenge: eat them. Those green hellish husks that fall upon the roadway and in backyards throughout West Michigan every autumn are actually edible. They look awful...

wfgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
grit.com

Black Walnuts: Fall Treat or Scourge?

Black walnuts ripen in late summer and early fall. Though hard nuts to crack, the both sweet and savory bold flavor is worth the effort. Late summer and fall bring a treat — or scourge — to many people’s backyards, depending on your point of view. Black walnuts are one of the most valuable and fully utilized natural forest trees in the United States…or one of the most nuisance trees around. Folks either love them or hate them, there usually isn’t any middle ground.
LIFESTYLE
Q 105.7

Did You Know There is A Haunted Chocolate Factory in the Adirondacks?

Halloween is all about candy and a good scary experience. This year you can combine both in one place with a short ride to Barkeater Chocolates in North Creek, New York. According to Haunted History Trail, the Barkeater chocolate factory is filled with unexplained experiences. Many believe the tragedy of one family in particular is what is behind the ghostly encounters. It is rumored that one of the children from the family died outside the home in a tragic accident. The mom mysteriously disappeared shortly after the death only to return years later. Separately It has been confirmed that the couple who owned the home passed away in two different rooms of the house.
ksl.com

No-Chicken Salad: You would never know the meat was missing from this delicious dish

There is actually no chicken in this no-chicken salad!. If you’re leaning towards a plant-based diet, this is the recipe to get you started. It has all the flavor and texture of chicken without it being in the recipe at all! The replacement is soy, and if you treat it right, no one will ever know it’s not chicken.
phillytrib.com

Did you know: Facts about pumpkins

Each pumpkin produces about 500 seeds. Every state grows some pumpkins, but most of our supply is grown in five states: California, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Pumpkin is a type of winter squash and is closely related to cucumbers and melons, making it a fruit and not a vegetable. Pumpkins are usually orange but can sometimes be yellow, white, green or red. The name pumpkin comes from the Greek word ‘pepon’, meaning ‘large melon’. Pumpkin pie is a sweet dessert that originates in North America and is traditionally eaten during harvest time and holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. Pumpkins are grown on every continent except Antarctica. There are more than 45 different varieties of pumpkin. Pumpkins have thick shells which contain pulp and seeds. Pumpkins are usually shaped like a sphere (ball). Giant pumpkins can be grown for competitions, with some weighing more than 1,000 pounds. The Guinness World Record for the heaviest pumpkin is 2,624.6 pounds. The record was set in 2016 with a pumpkin grown by Mathias Willemijns of Belgium. —Information from: https://www.sciencekids.co.nz/sciencefacts/food/pumpkins.html.
INDIANA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
101wkqx.com

“Kids to day will never know…” fill in the blank, and you KNOW Twitter did!

The struggle is real trying to explain to the younger generation what it was like without cell phones. We used pagers back in my day, and even then it seemed silly! But there’s a ton of things that the younger generation don’t fully understand, here are some tweets that describe exactly what it was like…
KIDS
KISS 106

Did You Know There’s a Haunted Cave in Ohio with 30,000 Live Bats?

It's a real cave with real bats. And it's real scary!- Fox 45 News/Dayton, Ohio. I love a good, scary haunted house and I have been in a lot of them. But there's a haunted attraction just outside Dayton, Ohio that isn't a "house" at all. It's a haunted cave and, coincidentally, is in the Guinness Book of World Records because it's the longest haunted attraction in the world. It takes about an hour to get through and, in addition to having 3,563 feet of chills and thrills, it's also home to a bunch of bats. Live ones. Approximately 30,000 of them!
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walnuts#Black Walnut#Acquired Taste
theperrychief.com

Did you know?

Did you know... where this business was located? One of Perry's all-time favorite drive-in restaurants, the Dog & Suds, was located at 2924 Willis Ave. We had the A&W Drive-in and the MaidRite as well. I really miss these drive-in locations, in what seems to me, a page out of the movie "American Graffiti." I grew up in the era when we cruised on Willis and Second Street. We also stopped at the drive-in restaurant to see and be seen. A Texas Twin Burger sure would be good right now.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Surfing
Chicago Parents

6 Delicious Ways to Roast Those Pumpkin Seeds

It’s pumpkin carving time! With all the hard work it takes to clean out those slimy pumpkins in preparation to carve them, make sure you don’t toss the best part — the seeds!. Whether you like them salted, sweet or spicy, there are ways to toast pumpkin seeds to your...
CHICAGO, IL
97.9 WGRD

Did You Know? Michigan Held The World Record For Sand Angels

Sand angels are formed using the same arm sweeping motion while lying down as snow angels, so you need a big beach to set the record. And West Michigan has plenty of big beaches. Back in 2017, in a fund raising effort for Spectrum Health Cancer Center, almost 1400 people...
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy