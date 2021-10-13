CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: Real space manifestations of coherent screening in atomic scale Kondo lattices

By MarÃa Moro-Lagares
Nature.com
 6 days ago

The original HTML version of this Article was updated shortly after publication because the previous HTML version linked to an incorrect Transparent Peer Review file. The correct Peer Review file has now been linked. Laboratorio de Microscopias Avanzadas, Instituto de Nanociencia de AragÃ³n, University of Zaragoza, E-50018, Zaragoza, Spain. MarÃa...

Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Agreement between commercially available ELISA and in-house Luminex SARS-CoV-2 antibody immunoassays

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98296-y, published online 23 September 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. “This study was partially funded by the KidsCorona Child and Mother COVID-19 OpenData and Biobank Initiative from Hospital Sant Joan de Déu (Stavros...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Structural basis for the inhibition of HTLV-1 integration inferred from cryo-EM deltaretroviral intasome structures

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25284-1, published online 17 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. Stephen H. Hughes was incorrectly associated with ‘Chromatin Structure & Mobile DNA Laboratory, The Francis Crick Institute, London, UK’. This has now been corrected in both the...
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Distinct patterns of within-host virus populations between two subgroups of human respiratory syncytial virus

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25265-4, published online 26 August 2021. The original HTML version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations, which were correct in the PDF version. Specifically, affiliations after number 14 in the PDF version were displaying incorrectly in the online version of the paper. This has been updated so that all affiliations are accurate in the HTML version of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Distance-based clustering challenges for unbiased benchmarking studies

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98126-1, published online 23 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error where the work of Keribin (2000) was incorrectly cited in the Challenges and pitfalls section under the subheading ‘Estimating the number of cluster’. As a result, Reference 60 was omitted from the Reference list.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Chemotherapy-induced transposable elements activate MDA5 to enhance haematopoietic regeneration

Correction to: Nature Cell Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41556-021-00707-9, published online 12 July 2021. This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature license (© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, © The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the online version of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A doping-less junction-formation mechanism between n-silicon and an atomically thin boron layer

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-13100-0, published online 16 October 2017. Whilst the original version of this Article cited Mohammadi's related thesis as reference 2, the relevant original literature covering the technological aspects were not. As a result, references 32 "“ 35 are omitted and are listed below. 32. Mok, K.R.C.,...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Visualized atom by atom

The processes of metallic asperities moving across each other, which are decisive in most machinery, have been visualized at the atomic scale, revealing unexpected behaviour especially when under tensile stress. Tribology, the science and engineering of interacting surfaces in relative motion, is a vibrant research field driven by the importance...
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: A phenotypic high-content, high-throughput screen identifies inhibitors of NLRP3 inflammasome activation

In the original version of this Article Sohaib Nizami and Val Millar were omitted as equally contributing authors. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Sohaib Nizami and Val Millar. Alzheimer's Research UK Oxford Drug Discovery Institute, NDM Research Building, University of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Environmental eustress modulates Î²-ARs/CCL2 axis to induce anti-tumor immunity and sensitize immunotherapy against liver cancer in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25967-9, published online 30 September 2021. In this article Jingquan Li was incorrectly denoted as being one of the equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. Following the publication of the original article, it was noted that, due to a typesetting error, the figure labelling for Figure 6A-G was incorrect in the Results section "EE overcomes PD-L1 based checkpoint blockade resistance". The PDF and HTML versions of the Article have been corrected.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mountain rock glaciers contain globally significant water stores

(-) (-) (-) (-) (km2) (km2) (km2) (Gt) South America 17 28,665 16,117 12,548 3557.69 2307.60 1299.40 32.84"‰Â±"‰6.57. NEAR-GLOBAL 76 73,096 39,321 33,724 8879.79 5627.89 3436.06 83.72"‰Â±"‰16.74. Correct:. RGI region No. studies (n) Rock glaciers (n) Rock glacier area WVEQ. Total Intact Relict Total Intact Relict. (-) (-) (-) (-)...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Chromosome-scale assembly and high-density genetic map of the yellow drum, Nibea albiflora

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-021-01045-z, published online 15 October 2021. In this article the affiliation details for Dongdong Xu, Ruiyi Chen, Hongbin Song, Lu Tian, Peng Tan, Ligai Wang, Qihui Zhu were incorrectly given as 'Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences, 310021, Hangzhou, China' but should have been 'Key Lab of Mariculture and Enhancement of Zhejiang Province, Zhejiang Marine Fisheries Research Institute, 316100, Zhoushan, China'. The original article has been corrected.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Altered growth conditions more than reforestation counteracted forest biomass carbon emissions 1990"“2020

Understanding the carbon (C) balance in global forest is key for climate-change mitigation. However, land use and environmental drivers affecting global forest C fluxes remain poorly quantified. Here we show, following a counterfactual modelling approach based on global Forest Resource Assessments, that in 1990"“2020 deforestation is the main driver of forest C emissions, partly counteracted by increased forest growth rates under altered conditions: In the hypothetical absence of changes in forest (i) area, (ii) harvest or (iii) burnt area, global forest biomass would reverse from an actual cumulative net C source of c. 0.74 GtC to a net C sink of 26.9, 4.9 and 0.63 GtC, respectively. In contrast, (iv) without growth rate changes, cumulative emissions would be 7.4 GtC, i.e., 10 times higher. Because this sink function may be discontinued in the future due to climate-change, ending deforestation and lowering wood harvest emerge here as key climate-change mitigation strategies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Linking climate and infectious disease trends in the Northern/Arctic Region

Recognition of climate-sensitive infectious diseases is crucial for mitigating health threats from climate change. Recent studies have reasoned about potential climate sensitivity of diseases in the Northern/Arctic Region, where climate change is particularly pronounced. By linking disease and climate data for this region, we here comprehensively quantify empirical climate-disease relationships. Results show significant relationships of borreliosis, leptospirosis, tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), Puumala virus infection, cryptosporidiosis, and Q fever with climate variables related to temperature and freshwater conditions. These data-driven results are consistent with previous reasoning-based propositions of climate-sensitive infections as increasing threats for humans, with notable exceptions for TBE and leptospirosis. For the latter, the data imply decrease with increasing temperature and precipitation experienced in, and projected for, the Northern/Arctic Region. This study provides significant data-based underpinning for simplified empirical assessments of the risks of several infectious diseases under future climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Synthetic biology — a call to meddle better

An expansive survey of the hopes and fears, hypes and fails of genetic manipulation. Gaia Vince is the author of TRANSCENDENCE: How Humans Evolved Through Fire, Language, Beauty & Time and Adventures in the Anthropocene: A Journey to the Heart of the Planet We Made. Twitter: @WanderingGaia. You have full...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Divergent abiotic spectral pathways unravel pathogen stress signals across species

Plant pathogens pose increasing threats to global food security, causing yield losses that exceed 30% in food-deficit regions. Xylella fastidiosa (Xf) represents the major transboundary plant pest and one of the world's most damaging pathogens in terms of socioeconomic impact. Spectral screening methods are critical to detect non-visual symptoms of early infection and prevent spread. However, the subtle pathogen-induced physiological alterations that are spectrally detectable are entangled with the dynamics of abiotic stresses. Here, using airborne spectroscopy and thermal scanning of areas covering more than one million trees of different species, infections and water stress levels, we reveal the existence of divergent pathogen- and host-specific spectral pathways that can disentangle biotic-induced symptoms. We demonstrate that uncoupling this biotic"“abiotic spectral dynamics diminishes the uncertainty in the Xf detection to below 6% across different hosts. Assessing these deviating pathways against another harmful vascular pathogen that produces analogous symptoms, Verticillium dahliae, the divergent routes remained pathogen- and host-specific, revealing detection accuracies exceeding 92% across pathosystems. These urgently needed hyperspectral methods advance early detection of devastating pathogens to reduce the billions in crop losses worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Integrated study on the comprehensive magnetic-field configuration performance in the 150Â kW superconducting magnetoplasmadynamic thruster

Higher magnetic fields are always favoured in the magnetoplasmadynamic thruster (MPDT) due to its superior control of the plasma profile and acceleration process. This paper introduces the world's first integrated study on the 150Â kW level AF-MPDT equipped with a superconductive coil. A completely new way of using superconducting magnet technology to confine plasma with high energy and extremely high temperatures is proposed. Using the PIC method of microscopic particle simulation, the plasma magnetic nozzle effect and performance of the MPDT under different magnetic-field conditions were studied. The integrated experiment used demonstrated that, in conjunction with the superconducting coil, greater homogeneity and a stronger magnetic field not only caused more even cathode ablation and improved its lifespan but also improved the performance of the MPDT (maximum thrust was 4Â N at 150Â kW, 0.56Â T). Maximum thrust efficiency reached 76.6% and the specific impulse reached 5714Â s.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Fast ion transport for synthesis and stabilization of Î²-ZnSb

Mobile ion-enabled phenomena make Î²-Zn4Sb3 a promising material in terms of the re-entry phase instability behavior, mixed electronic ionic conduction, and thermoelectric performance. Here, we utilize the fast Zn2+ migration under a sawtooth waveform electric field and a dynamical growth of 3-dimensional ionic conduction network to achieve ultra-fast synthesis of Î²-Zn4Sb3. Moreover, the interplay between the mobile ions, electric field, and temperature field gives rise to exquisite core-shell crystalline-amorphous microstructures that self-adaptively stabilize Î²-Zn4Sb3. Doping Cd or Ge on the Zn site as steric hindrance further stabilizes Î²-Zn4Sb3 by restricting long-range Zn2+ migration and extends the operation temperature range of high thermoelectric performance. These results provide insight into the development of mixed-conduction thermoelectric materials, batteries, and other functional materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Curvature flows, scaling laws and the geometry of attrition under impacts

Impact induced attrition processes are, beyond being essential models of industrial ore processing, broadly regarded as the key to decipher the provenance of sedimentary particles. Here we establish the first link between microscopic, particle-based models and the mean field theory for these processes. Based on realistic computer simulations of particle-wall collision sequences we first identify the well-known damage and fragmentation energy phases, then we show that the former is split into the abrasion phase with infinite sample lifetime (analogous to Sternberg's Law) at finite asymptotic mass and the cleavage phase with finite sample lifetime, decreasing as a power law of the impact velocity (analogous to Basquin's Law). This splitting establishes the link between mean field models (curvature-driven partial differential equations) and particle-based models: only in the abrasion phase does shape evolution emerging in the latter reproduce with startling accuracy the spatio-temporal patterns (two geometric phases) predicted by the former.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Heat insulation effect in solar radiation of polyurethane powder coating nanocomposite

This study aims to improve polyurethane-based coating by modified zirconium oxide and aluminum oxide nanoparticles for preparing thin polymeric heat insulation coatings. In the first step, the nanoparticles were chemically modified with the silane coupling agent. Then, three different weight percent of modified nanoparticles (1, 3, and 5% w/w) were mixed with polyurethane, to prepare the nanocomposites, which were coated on metallic plate samples. Then, these plates are used to measure the radiation heat transfer coefficients, absorption coefficient in a region of short wavelengths (UV/VIS/NIR), the emissivity coefficient, and thermography of the samples in a region of long wavelengths (IR). Results showed that by adding the modified nanoparticles to the polyurethane matrix, absorption was decreased and the emissivity coefficient was increased. According to the thermography results, it was observed that the surface temperature of both samples with 3% w/w of nanoparticles had the minimum temperature compare to others. Minimum heat surface observed for 3% w/w of modified nano zirconium oxide.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Analysis of the 2016"“2018 fluid-injection induced seismicity in the High Agri Valley (Southern Italy) from improved detections using template matching

Improving the capability of seismic network to detect weak seismic events is one of the timeless challenges in seismology: the greater is the number of detected and locatable seismic events, the greater insights on the mechanisms responsible for seismic activation may be gained. Here we implement and apply a single-station template matching algorithm to detect events belonging to the fluid-injection induced seismicity cluster located in the High Agri Valley, Southern Italy, using the continuous seismic data stream of the closest station of the INSIEME network. To take into account the diversity of waveforms, albeit belonging to the same seismic cluster, eight different master templates were adopted. Afterwards, using all the stations of the network, we provide a seismic catalogue consisting of 196 located earthquakes, in the magnitude range âˆ’"‰1.2"‰â‰¤"‰Ml"‰â‰¤"‰1.2, with a completeness magnitude Mc"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.5"‰Â±"‰0.1. This rich seismic catalogue allows us to describe the damage zone of a SW dipping fault, characterized by a variety of fractures critically stressed in the dip range between"‰~"‰45Â° and ~"‰75Â°. The time-evolution of seismicity clearly shows seismic swarm distribution characteristics with many events of similar magnitude, and the seismicity well correlates with injection operational parameters (i.e. injected volumes and injection pressures).
SCIENCE

