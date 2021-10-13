Acer expands Vero eco-friendly PC line with new laptop, mini desktop and monitor
Acer is growing its eco-friendly Vero product line to include new PCs and accessories made from recycled plastics and packaged in recyclable materials. The product announcements, part of the company's global Next@Acer event on Wednesday, follow the recent release of the Aspire Vero laptop, which was announced at Acer's last global event in May, and coincided with the launch of Windows 11. Along with the Vero products, Acer announced a laptop recycling program that could get you up to $100 toward the purchase of an Aspire Vero laptop.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0