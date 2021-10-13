CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer expands Vero eco-friendly PC line with new laptop, mini desktop and monitor

By Joshua Goldman
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer is growing its eco-friendly Vero product line to include new PCs and accessories made from recycled plastics and packaged in recyclable materials. The product announcements, part of the company's global Next@Acer event on Wednesday, follow the recent release of the Aspire Vero laptop, which was announced at Acer's last global event in May, and coincided with the launch of Windows 11. Along with the Vero products, Acer announced a laptop recycling program that could get you up to $100 toward the purchase of an Aspire Vero laptop.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a TECH FLASH SALE — save on laptops, TVs, and more

If you’ve got some tech products in mind that you’re planning to buy, you should probably look them up on Walmart to check for discounts as the retailer seems to be having a tech flash sale. The offers that are available include laptop deals, Chromebook deals, Roku deals, 4K TV deals, and 70-inch TV deals, among many others, covering everything that you might need or want right now.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Acer Aspire Vero laptop made from recyclable materials

Acer has this week introduced its first sustainability-focused product in the form of the Aspire Vero notebook constructed using recyclable materials and delivered preloaded with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system which officially launched today. The Aspire Vero notebook will soon be available to purchase in North America and is...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Eco#Acer Aspire#The Aspire Vero#Tb#Tpm#Acer Proshield#Pcr
Digital Trends

Acer Aspire Vero review: A cheap, eco-friendly Windows 11 laptop?

“The Acer Aspire Vero is an admirable attempt at sustainability, but fails to deliver a complete package.”. Windows 11 is here, and with it, a new era of laptops. While many of these new devices want to emphasize a sleek new design or powerhouse performance, the new Acer Aspire Vero has a different ethos in mind. Sustainability.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Get a Pair of Sony Wireless Headphones for Under $40

Sony has established itself as one of the most trusted brands in the headphones space, winning a number of accolades (including an RS Essentials 2020 award) for its sleek designs, reliable sound, and modern technology. But Sony headphones have traditionally been on the pricier side, setting you back at least a couple of bills for a decent set of cans. That all changes with the Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones. An Amazon exclusive, these wireless headphones are on sale right now for just $38. That’s $200 less than most Sony models, and cheaper than even most knockoff brands on Amazon. Amazon Buy: Sony WH-CH510...
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

MM-L300A Desktop Laser Weld Monitor

AMADA WELD TECH’S high-resolution, compact MM-L300A laser weld monitor is designed to detect production errors such as gaps between parts, missing parts, over-penetration, incorrect focus and cover gas absence, providing operators feedback on resultant laser weld quality. The compact, lightweight unit supports laser welding technologies for spot or seam welds.
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

Acer kicks off the Windows 11 era with new Vero, Nitro 5, and Swift 5 laptops

It’s the beginning of a new era. Windows 11 is here and Acer’s not wasting anytime bringing out laptops loaded with the new operating system. On Monday, the company announced new, Windows 11-wielding versions of its ultraportable Swift 5 and gaming-grade Nitro 5 laptops, as well as an eco-friendly new model dubbed Acer Vero. Here’s what’s new.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
inputmag.com

Acer unveils three Windows 11 laptops, including the sustainable Aspire Vero

Just in time for the launch of Windows 11, Acer has announced three new laptops: the sustainable Aspire Vero, the stylish and powerful Swift 5, and the gaming-focused Nitro 5. The Aspire Vero and Swift 5 will be available starting tomorrow; the Nitro 5 later this month in mid-October. With Windows 11 releasing tomorrow, these laptops will be one of the first laptops to ship with the new OS preinstalled.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

Acer Windows 11 laptops: The first three on the market

Today Acer announced that they’d be covering three key categories for initial hardware launches with Windows 11 onboard. The models fit in the categories Sustainable, Thin and Light, and Gaming. You’ve likely heard these names before – they’re effectively tried-and-true models released now by Acer as Windows 11 heroes to lead the charge.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Acer's budget-friendly Nitro 5 gaming laptops are ready for Windows 11

In brief: Acer's Nitro 5 refresh likely won't knock your socks off, but if you're in the market for a relatively inexpensive gaming laptop you should definitely give it a look before you make your decision. At least on paper, the new models offer good value for people who want to be productive and do some light gaming after work.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Razer fully embraces Windows 11 with new laptops and compatibility for its laptop product lines

Windows 11 is officially here. And with that, we now expect laptop OEMs to launch new machines running the latest OS out of the box. Following Acer’s announcements, Razer is now ready to fully embrace Windows 11 with the new Razer Book and the Blade 15 Advanced models. Additionally, the company says it’s extending compatibility with Windows 11 across all its laptop product lines.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Acer’s new Aspire Vero uses recycled plastics and comes with Windows 11

With Windows 11 set to launch tomorrow, companies are lining up new hardware to go right alongside it. Acer is one such company, with three new laptops launching in October, two of which launch tomorrow, right alongside the new OS. Among the new Windows 11 laptops is the Acer Aspire Vero, Acer’s first sustainability-focused laptop, as well as new Swift 5 and Nitro 5 laptops.
COMPUTERS
T3.com

Acer Nitro 5 review: a powerful, affordable mid-range gaming laptop

Acer - Nitro 5 15.6" Laptop -... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Acer Nitro 5 is a mid-range contender for the list of the best gaming laptops on the market at the moment. In particular, it brings with it ray tracing capabilities (a key measure of modern graphics power) to a more-affordable-than-normal price point.
COMPUTERS
techgig.com

Top HP, Acer, Lenovo laptops with pre-installed Windows 11

With Windows 11 now available for consumers in the stable build, PC manufacturers are coming up with updated models that ship with the latest version of Windows 11. had earlier revealed all the models shipping with Windows 11 in October and now, both HP as well as. Acer. have also...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

New ECS LIVA mini PC systems will be unveiled at GITEX 2021

At the upcoming GITEX 2021 exhibition taking place at the Dubai International Trade Centre HALL 4, C21, from October 17th to 21st 2021, ECS will be showcasing the next generation compact mini PC desktop systems. In the form of the LIVA mini PC series, AIO PCs, and motherboards for various vertical markets as well as for commercial applications.
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Detachable Multi-Monitor Laptops

The Compal Airttach laptop concept has been designed by the Taiwan-based brand as a futuristic rendering of productivity focused technology hardware that would provide professionals with a customizable solution. The laptop is designed with a multi-monitor layout that will enable users to view the unit in an expansive manner or...
TECHNOLOGY
PCWorld

This touch-friendly Acer Chromebook is just $220

Chromebooks are useful tools, but they’re even better tools when you can get one for around $200. Right now, Target is selling an Acer 15.6-inch Touchscreen Chromebook with 1080p resolution for $220. That’s $100 off the MSRP, and drops it right into the sweet spot for our deal range for Chromebooks. If you’d like to go even cheaper, you can join Target’s Red Circle benefits program to get a 10 percent off coupon on electronics. That coupon would bring the price down to $198.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy