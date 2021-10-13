CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Sweden U21 player says he was racially abused by opponent

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — The Swedish soccer association says a player on the country’s under-21 team has claimed he was racially abused by an opponent in a European Championship qualifier against Italy. Anthony Elanga is a striker who plays at Manchester United. He says he was subjected to a racist comment in the match in Monza on Tuesday. Sweden under-21 coach Claes Eriksson says the team has submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates. Sweden scored an equalizer in second-half stoppage time in a 1-1 draw. The Italian soccer federation has denied that any racist incident occurred.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Koulibaly says Fiorentina fans racially abused him

NAPLES, Italy (Reuters) – Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly said that he was racially abused by a section of Fiorentina supporters following their Serie A match on Sunday. Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Victor Osimhen and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa were also targeted after their defeat by Napoli. Alongside a...
SOCCER
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel unhappy after losing Chelsea duo after international break

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Premier League managers have little choice but to accept losing top players for pivotal matches due to international commitments.Thiago Silva will miss Saturday’s trip to Brentford due to his Brazil duties, with the experienced centre-back not even expected back in England until 24 hours before the match.Antonio Rudiger has returned from Germany action with a back injury and will miss the Bees clash, though Romelu Lukaku is fit to feature after muscle soreness cut short his time with Belgium.Tuchel believes football’s top talents simply play too many matches, but also revealed elite managers feel as though...
UEFA
BBC

Dorset Senior Trophy tie abandoned after player racially abused

A football match was abandoned after a player was racially abused by a fan. Saturday's match between Bridport Reserves and Gillingham Town Reserves was in extra time at Bridport's St Mary's ground when a home fan racially abused a Gillingham player. The fan, thought to be a man in his...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga suffers alleged racist abuse from an opponent while playing for Sweden's under-21 team against Italy

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was subjected to alleged racist abuse by an opponent while playing for Sweden Under-21s on Tuesday, the Swedish Football Association has said. Elanga was part of the Sweden side that drew 1-1 with Italy in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier. A statement on the Swedish...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Soccer#Manchester United#Italy#Ap#Swedish#Monza
SkySports

Andorra U21 vs England U21: Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection

Team news ahead of Andorra vs England in European U21 Championship Qualifying on Monday; kick-off 7pm. Boss Lee Carsley admits he cannot demand perfection from his England U21s. The Young Lions face Andorra on Monday having blown a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday. They sit third...
SPORTS
wtaq.com

Soccer-Man Utd winger Elanga racially abused while playing for Sweden U-21s

(Reuters) – Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga was the subject of alleged racist abuse by the opposition while playing for the Sweden Under-21 side against Italy this week, the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) said on Wednesday. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in a European qualifier in Monza...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga ‘racially abused’ in Sweden Under-21s game

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga was subjected to alleged racist abuse by an opponent while playing for Sweden Under-21s on Tuesday, the Swedish Football Association has said. Elanga was part of the Sweden side that drew 1-1 with Italy in a European Under-21 Championship qualifier. A statement on the Swedish...
SOCCER
The Independent

UEFA to investigate alleged racist abuse of Anthony Elanga during U21 match

UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into the alleged racial abuse directed at Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga while playing for Sweden Under-21s.The alleged incident took place during Sweden’s 1-1 draw with Italy in a European U21 Championship qualifier in Monza on Tuesday. Elanga, 19, played the full 90 minutes and made the complaint after the game.The Italian Football Federation subsequently dismissed the claim and called for clarification from the European governing body.On Thursday evening, UEFA confirmed a formal investigation would take place.“In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been...
UEFA
thehighlandsun.com

‘For many, this team has been a safe haven’: Matildas players say they have supportive culture amid abuse allegations

The Matildas playing group has responded to Lisa De Vanna’s bombshell allegations of abuse and bullying in women’s football, supporting her move to come forward while defending the team’s culture and inclusivity. Key points:. The Matildas playing group say they have a strong, inclusive culture that does not condone inappropriate...
SPORTS
KEYT

Bayern sends message to rivals with 5-1 win at Leverkusen

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry have scored twice apiece as Bayern Munich demolished Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 in the Bundesliga. Bayern is top with a one-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. Four goals in seven minutes left Leverkusen in tatters before halftime as Bayern made a statement win to underline why it’s chasing a 10th consecutive title. Lewandowski scored the first goals before Thomas Müller’s goal from a deflection and two for Gnabry. Patrik Schick scored a consolation for Leverkusen. Leading by five at halftime allowed Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann to start rotating the squad ahead of a Champions League game at Benfica on Wednesday. Augsburg drew 1-1 with Arminia Bielefeld in the day’s other game.
SOCCER
KEYT

Newcastle-Spurs match halted while fan received treatment

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle says a fan is “stable and responsive” in the hospital after requiring emergency medical treatment that led to a 20-minute suspension of Sunday’s Premier League match against Tottenham. The players initially waited by the side of the St. James’ Park pitch before leaving for the dressing room as the crowd was informed of the game being paused. The supporter continued to receive treatment in the stands before being wheeled away by the side of the field to applause in the stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KEYT

Last-place Salernitana fires coach after 1 win in 8 games

SALERNO, Italy (AP) — Last-place Salernitana has fired coach Fabrizio Castori after only one win in eight matches. The announcement comes a day after Salernitana lost 2-1 at Spezia. It’s the third coaching change of the Serie A season after Igor Tudor replaced Eusebio Di Francesco at Hellas Verona and Walter Mazzarri replaced Leonardo Semplici at Cagliari. A replacement for Castori was not immediately named. Salernitana is playing in the top division for the first time in more than 20 years. Castori guided the team to a second-place finish in Serie B last season to earn promotion.
SOCCER
KEYT

Ulsan tops Jeonbuk, advances to Asian Champions League semis

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ulsan Hyundai Horang-i defeated Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors 3-2 in an Asian Champions League quarterfinal on Sunday to stay on course for a second successive continental title. Ulsan, which also won in 2012, needed extra-time to beat its South Korean rival. Knockout ties in the tournament have been reduced to a single game from the usual two-legged encounters due to the pandemic.
WORLD
The Independent

Nemanja Matic urges unity at Manchester United after Leicester defeat

Nemanja Matic believes Manchester United remain in the title race and called for unity after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side fell to a chastening loss at LeicesterThe Red Devils repeatedly shot themselves in the foot at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as Brendan Rodgers’ men ran out 4-2 victors in a chaotic end to an entertaining encounter.Mason Greenwood’s stunning opener was cancelled out by an equally impressive Youri Tielemans effort, with Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu scoring late on to spark a wild conclusion.Marcus Rashford pulled United level but Jamie Vardy put the Foxes back ahead within a minute and Patson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Leicester vs Manchester United Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Leicester (5/2) vs Manchester United (21/20) On Saturday afternoon, Leicester host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium, as both teams look to return to winning ways after draws last time out in the English top-flight. Leicester. Brendan Rodgers team have not made a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy