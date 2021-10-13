CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronomers see dust disk around young super-Jupiter

By Netherlands Research School for Astronomy
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of astronomers led by scientists from Leiden University has for the first time characterized a dust disk surrounding a young super-Jupiter, which is either a giant planet or brown dwarf. They used so-called direct imaging observations at mid-infrared wavelengths. They detected emission from the disk and speculate that moons may have formed. The researchers will publish their findings in The Astronomical Journal.

