India

Amit Shah will be in J-K from Oct 23-25: Sources

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): As part of the Centre's mega outreach programme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir from October 23 to October 25, sources said on Wednesday. The three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir by Shah marks the culmination of the second edition...

Amit Shah condoles demise of 'Ramayan' actor Arvind Trivedi

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday joined the nation in mourning the demise of veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who was best known for starring as Ravan in Ramayan television serial. Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's...
Amit Shah
India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all increased in the Muslim-majority region since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15. About 40 people have been killed in shootings and clashes in the two months since then in the Himalayan region, which has been divided since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947. Militants have targeted minority Hindu and Sikh civilians, while gun battles near the ceasefire line have also left soldiers and rebels dead.
RK Singh pays inspection visit to NHPC Dulhasti power station, dam site of Kishanganga power station in J-K's Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): Union Power Minister RK Singh on Friday visited the dam site of 330 MW National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Kishanganga power station at Gurez in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Ministry of Power. According to the ministry, during his...
Operations underway overtly, covertly by forces against Bharat's people, history, culture: RSS chief

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday cautioned the citizens of India that efforts are underway through misrepresentation and propaganda against the nation's traditions, religion, people and history. In his annual Vijaya Dashami address, the RSS chief said, "A systematic effort is...
J-K separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson sacked from govt job

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): The grandson of Jammu and Kashmir separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani namely Anees-ul-Islam was on Saturday sacked as the research officer from a government-owned convention centre in Jammu and Kashmir by Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha. "...the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Anees-ul-Islam, Research...
Bharat's journey from 'swadheehnta to swatantrata' is yet far from complete: RSS chief

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that the country's journey from 'swadheehnta to swatantrata' is as yet far from complete as there are elements in the world for whom India's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests.
There will be no power cuts in Maharashtra, says state Deputy CM

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday assured that there will not be a shortage of coal or an incidence of power cuts in the state during the festival season. Speaking to reporters, Pawar said, "There will not be any shortage of...
PM Modi likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Kedarnath on November 5 and inaugurate the statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, said the sources in the Uttarakhand BJP. This will be Prime Minister's second visit to Uttarakhand in two months. He had inaugurated the oxygen...
India
New Delhi, IN
Digvijaya Singh attacks Centre over 'communalism'

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday attacked the central government over communalism. "Jawaharlal Nehru, while addressing AICC in 1958, said that the 'communalism of the majority is far more dangerous than the communalism of the minority.' And, it becomes even worse when it is driven by the authorities of the State. We have tough times ahead," tweeted Singh.
Centre aims to convert J-K from terror capital to tourism capital: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Slamming former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on calling civilian killings in the union territory a planned conspiracy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday said that the Central government is making efforts to convert the union territory from 'terror capital to tourism capital'.
India battling its worst power crisis as coal supplies dwindle

A power crisis in India has worsened as acute coal shortages at power plants threaten outages that threaten to impact the country's fledgling economic recovery. The ongoing coal shortage in India is becoming more serious with each passing day, even as ministers in the government assure that the situation will normalise by ramping up coal production.
Two Nuns “Dragged” to Police Station by Hindu Nationalists in India

The Nuns were accused of participating in fraudulent conversion activities and were released from police custody after several hours. In the same instance, Hindu extremists interrupted a house prayer meeting where a group of evangelicals had gathered. They, too, were forced into police custody. Speaking to Asia News, Father Anand...
Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
