CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Companies Prioritized Mental Health During Covid, So Why Are We Still So Burned Out?

By Jennifer Liu, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year and a half since the pandemic upended everything about daily life and work, Americans are as burned out as ever. Between December 2020 and July 2021, employees reported a 21% increase in burnout and 17% increase in physical symptoms of stress like muscle tension and fatigue, as well as added work-life balance challenges and overall job stress, according to a survey by the digital wellness company meQuilibrium.

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
Standard Banner

4 Ways to Prioritize Your Well-being on World Mental Health Day

(BPT) - A healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body when it comes to achieving and maintaining wellness. Yet in the midst of navigating a global pandemic, while still having to juggle work deadlines and family obligations, it can be all too easy to neglect our mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

Why So Many People Have Quit Their Jobs during the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Doctors examine why so many people have quit their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Have you questioned your future and what is most important in life, including your career?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, 4 million Americans quit their jobs in July 2021 and a recent survey...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthing.ca

The other COVID crisis we need to talk about: mental health

Many of those you work with — colleagues, employees, even suppliers — are not OK right now. They are stretched to the limit mentally and emotionally, probably more than you realize. If you were in a video call with four team members this week, chances are that one of those people is experiencing mental health challenges. Maybe you are too. According to the latest release from Statistics Canada, one in four adults is reporting recent symptoms of depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. That’s up from one in five in regular times. That means 221,000 additional Albertans are experiencing mental health struggles.
MENTAL HEALTH
kmaland.com

IA Parent: Families Should Prioritize Mental-Health Needs

(Clive) -- This week, more attention is being paid to the struggles of people living with mental-health conditions. In Iowa, parents are telling their stories in hopes of inspiring other families to speak out. Between now and Saturday, groups around the country are observing Mental Illness Awareness Week. Mary Neubauer...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Apps#Health Equity#Workplace Stress#Health Disparities#Americans#Burnout#Covid#Cnbc#Mind Share Partners
KTLA

States can reserve COVID-19 vaccines for younger children

U.S. health officials are setting the stage for a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign for younger children, inviting state officials to order doses before the shots are authorized. Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is currently being given to people as young as 12 in the U.S. In the next three weeks, federal officials plan to discuss making smaller-dose […]
KIDS
Thrive Global

William D King Explains the Benefits of Meditation on Mental Health During Covid

The dread, anxiety, and stress that have been linked with the COVID-19 outbreak have taken a toll on people’s psychological well-being. However, according to a recent study, these symptoms may be relieved by the use of simple and secured online mindfulness techniques. Meditation has indeed been practiced since ancient times...
MENTAL HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Why companies must prioritize wellness in the workplace

Organizations must prioritize people and purpose over processes. They must venture beyond traditional norms and explore creative solutions to support the workforce effectively. Companies that prioritize employee well-being and experience will gain a competitive advantage as the world builds back from the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 has changed the way businesses...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mental health objectives – why they’ve never been so important

Mental health care for all: let’s make it a reality. That was the slogan for World Mental Health Day 2021, which just passed on Sunday, October 10. The key objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
13News Now

It's World Mental Health Day, so here are some resources

World Mental Health Day was established on October 10, 1992. 29 years later, it is a day that is recognized by many major health organizations, such as the World Health Organization and the World Federation for Mental Health. World Mental Health Day challenges countries and participants to think about the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy