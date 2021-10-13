CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Tyga arrested in felony domestic violence investigation

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES (ABC/AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after an incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

Jail records show he was released after posting $50,000 bond, reported ABC News.

His arrest came after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, 22, posted pictures online of herself with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

