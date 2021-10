Welcome back to another week, Canes fam. So, to start the week, let’s look back at the weekend that was... Miami loses shoot-out on the road, fall to North Carolina 45-42 Man. Will anything go right for this team? Miami got down early (again), couldn’t get anything going on offense in the first half (again), made some serious halftime adjustments (again), clawed their way back into the game (again), and had the ball deep in opposing territory late in the game with a chance to tie or win (again)...........and found a way to lose.....AGAIN.

