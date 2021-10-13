What Mortal Kombat's Most Iconic Move Looks Like Without Special Effects
At this point, "Mortal Kombat" is part of video games' DNA. It's a property that most people know about, even if they don't enjoy picking up a console controller. The series is known for its excessive gore, memorable characters, and brutal fatalities. However, the most recognizable move from the "Mortal Kombat" series arguably isn't a complicated death blow. Instead, many fans would agree that honor belongs to Scorpion's spear and chain trick, which drags his opponent towards him as he yells, "get over here!" After nearly 30 years, "Mortal Kombat" director and co-creator Ed Boon has shared where that move originated, showing fans how it looks without the special effects and blood of the finished game.www.svg.com
