What Mortal Kombat's Most Iconic Move Looks Like Without Special Effects

There are dozens of characters and skins available in "Fortnite." You could play round after round and never see the same character twice. Some of them are original characters, while others are guest appearances from other franchises. Fans think Epic should bring back some skins, even though the roster of available characters is always changing. The ever-growing catalogue is just one of the many things that make "Fortnite" still worth playing in 2021 and likely one of the reasons that the game's mobile revenue is downright unfathomable. One of the ways Epic makes sure that fans are properly excited for these crossover characters is by making sure releases line-up with special events happening in characters' own respective metaverses. For example, the announcement that everyone's favorite mischievous Marvel villain was getting his own skin coincided with the popularity of the Disney+ show, "Loki."

