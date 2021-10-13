CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court Heats Kentucky AG’s Abortion Law Appeal Request

wxbc1043.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems inclined to allow Kentucky’s Republican attorney general to continue defending a restriction on abortion rights that had been struck down by lower courts. The underlying issue in the case argued at the high court Tuesday is a blocked Kentucky law that abortion rights supporters say would have effectively banned a standard abortion method in the second trimester of pregnancy. But what is before the justices is a highly technical examination of whether Attorney General Daniel Cameron can intervene in the case, after rulings from a trial court and appellate panel, as well as Democrat Governor Andy Beshear’s decision to drop the case.

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Supreme Court commission talks positively of shorter terms

WASHINGTON (AP) — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released a first look at its review, a draft report that is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but also speaks approvingly of term limits for justices. The 36-member bipartisan commission, largely composed of academics, has been studying court […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Washington State
AFP

Biden government to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion ban

President Joe Biden's administration on Friday said it would ask the Supreme Court to block a ban on most abortions in Texas, in the latest stage of a national battle over reproductive rights. Biden's administration has vowed to fight the Texas ban, citing its interest in upholding Americans' constitutional rights.
TEXAS STATE
KTLA

Justice Department will ask Supreme Court to halt Texas abortion law

The Biden administration said Friday it will turn next to the U.S. Supreme Court in another attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. The move comes as the Texas clinics are running out of avenues to stop the GOP-engineered law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
New York Post

Federal appeals court keeps Texas fetal heartbeat law in place again

A divided federal appeals court Thursday rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to stop Texas from enforcing the state’s law prohibiting abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected — leaving the measure in place while the courts decide its ultimate fate. The three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wxbc1043.com

Supreme Court Chief Justice Minton Will Not Seek Re-Election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. has announced he won’t run for reelection next year. It signals the end of an era on the state’s highest court when his current term expires. Minton joined the Supreme Court in 2006. He said Wednesday he wants to give potential candidates ample time to decide whether to run. Minton first announced his decision not to seek another term on WKU Public Radio in Bowling Green. He says he still has plenty to do during the rest of his term. That includes presenting the judicial branch’s proposed budget to the legislature next year.
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Appellate Court#Court Case#Trial Court#Kentucky Ag#Ap#The Supreme Court#Republican#Democrat
spectrumnews1.com

AG Cameron asks U.S. Supreme Court to let him intervene in abortion case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorney General Daniel Cameron urged the U.S. Supreme Court to let him intervene in a case involving an abortion ban Kentucky lawmakers passed in 2018. The law, House Bill 454, would ban the dilation and evacuation procedure that is one of the most common abortion procedures in the state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
WTVQ

UPDATE: Cameron argues AG’s rights before U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron argued he was within his rights to represent the state in defending an anti-abortion law approved by the state Legislature. On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case involving the right of Kentucky’s attorney genera to defend a pro-life...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox17

Appeals Court reinstates restrictive abortion law in Texas

Abortion is once again banned in Texas after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which is about six weeks into a pregnancy. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a stay of the preliminary injunction for Texas' restriction abortion law. Texas filed an appeal after a federal...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy