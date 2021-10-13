CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infosys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 5 days ago

BANGALORE, India (AP) _ Infosys Ltd. (INFY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $733 million. On a per-share basis, the Bangalore, India-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...

investing.com

Daimler Deal Helped Infosys Achieve Strong Q2 Earnings Growth

Investing.com -- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS: TCS )’ unsatisfactory earnings results released on Friday cast no effect on investors’ expectations prior to Infosys’ quarterly earnings announcement scheduled on October 13, 2021, as the IT giant’s scrip closed at Rs 1,709.20 (1.43% higher) on NSE on Wednesday, bolstered by high investors’ expectations.
Zacks.com

Infosys (INFY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

INFY - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Oct 13. Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and came in line on other two occasions, the average beat being 5.1%. In the last reported quarter, Infosys’ adjusted earnings...
