COVID Update: 61 Active Cases Locally

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is reporting 34 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 2,358 new virus cases on Tuesday. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 8.12%. The total recorded deaths caused by the virus is at least 9,184 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Nearly 600 of the new cases were among children and teens aged 18 and under. (There were 61 active cases in Breckinridge County as of Tuesday night. Numbers reported to the state now show 2,598 confirmed cases during the pandemic with at least 30 deaths blamed on the virus.)