CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Breckinridge County, KY

COVID Update: 61 Active Cases Locally

wxbc1043.com
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is reporting 34 coronavirus-related deaths and more than 2,358 new virus cases on Tuesday. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 8.12%. The total recorded deaths caused by the virus is at least 9,184 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Nearly 600 of the new cases were among children and teens aged 18 and under. (There were 61 active cases in Breckinridge County as of Tuesday night. Numbers reported to the state now show 2,598 confirmed cases during the pandemic with at least 30 deaths blamed on the virus.)

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Former President Clinton discharged from hospital

Former President Clinton was discharged from the hospital after five days following treatment for an infection. "President Clinton was discharged from UC Irvine Medical Center today," said a statement from Alpesh Amin, who has overseen the former president's medical treatment at UC Irvine Health. Clinton had been hospitalized on Tuesday...
POTUS
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Breckinridge County, KY
Health
Breckinridge County, KY
Government
Breckinridge County, KY
Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
County
Breckinridge County, KY
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Robert Durst sick with Covid-19, and on a ventilator, following life sentence, lawyer says

New York real estate heir Robert Durst has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently connected to a ventilator, his attorney said. “All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator," Dick DeGuerin told NBC News on a phone call. "He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Kentuckians
Reuters

WNBA-Sky beat Mercury to claim first championship

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Chicago Sky came from behind to beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and win the best-of-five finals series 3-1 on Sunday, earning the franchise its first championship. The Mercury looked poised to force a Game Five when they took a 14-point lead late in the third...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy