(Updated at 10 p.m.) Arlington firefighters guided passengers to safety after a Metro train derailed near Rosslyn tonight. A train became disabled in a tunnel between the Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations around 5 p.m. after at least one of the cars derailed. Some 400 passengers were estimated to be on the train, which went dark after third rail power was cut ahead of the rescue operation, while a light haze of smoke or dust was reported in the tunnel.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO