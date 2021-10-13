CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

By Washingtonian Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us Friday, October 15 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Wondering about the state of fine dining in DC? Curious about fall and winter restaurant openings? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her Friday morning for an answer.

wamc.org

Food Friday 10/8/21: Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen

We are always glad to welcome back Aneesa Waheed of Tara Kitchen. Aneesa is world traveler, chef and entrepreneur. She's an expert in Moroccan cooking and can tell you about spices and flavors from all over the world. Aneesa can also tell you a thing or two about what it takes to start and grow your own business in the culinary world! She'll take your calls at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
kcur.org

Food critics: Best Kansas City dishes for the start of fall

We’re no longer looking for light summer fare, but neither are we ready for the heavy comfort food of winter. This end-of-summer and start-of-fall season can be tricky for restaurateurs. "If you look at the seasonal menus across Kansas City from different chefs, nobody's really made the full transition to fall yet," says Jenny Vergara. "We're still trying to wrap summer up."
chestertownspy.org

Food Friday: Friday Night is Pizza Night

An unshakeable rule in our house is that Friday night is pizza night. We are ready for the weekend to begin, but we are so exhausted from a week’s work that we can’t possible consider going anyplace. So we gather in the kitchen, pour some wine, turn on music, and warm up the oven while spending a couple of hours together crafting a pizza. It has been our weekly ritual for years, which was a good thing during lockdown, and continues to be our weekly aspiration as we try for the perfect pie.
Washington City Paper

We’re Hiring a Carry-out Food Critic. Is it You?

City Paper recently solicited your feedback on the types of food content you most crave. The results revealed that a somewhat shocking 63 percent of you would be excited to see us publish formal restaurant reviews. But does D.C. really need someone assessing the sear on the scallops or the pacing of a parade of small plates at restaurants that are already heavily covered by others?
wamc.org

Food Friday 10/15/21: Flour Hour with Amy Halloran

Author, community organizer and grain expert Amy Halloran joins us today. Amy likes grains and flour... a lot. She likes to bake and we like it when she bakes. There really is a lot to like about this Flour Hour. Ray Graf hosts. Call with your baking, grain and flour...
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area

It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 58-year-old comfort food restaurant, which—as the name...
Washingtonian.com

10 Fun Food Events Around DC

Argentine chef Katriel Menendez is leading an empanada making class today, October 14. Learn how to make your own dough and filling, and practice different ways of folding and cooking the pastry. The class is at Shop Made in DC’s Union Market location (325 Morse St., NE) from 6 to 8 PM, and it costs $50 per person.
Indy100

Food critic eats and reviews takeaway kebab outside ‘ludicrous’ Salt Bae restaurant in viral stunt

A food critic has gone viral for his unusual and scathing “review” of Salt Bae’s London steakhouse. In a review for the Observer, Jay Rayner said he didn’t want to review the viral restaurant at all, claiming the newspaper had better things to spend its money on and so instead he brought his “own table, chair and chequered tablecloth” to sit outside the restaurant and eat a £8.50 takeaway kebab.
lebtown.com

A classic breakfast around the Hearth (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: This past July, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
lebtown.com

Pizza for dinner at B&A Paradise Pizzeria (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: This past July, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Washingtonian.com

A Young Fine-Dining Star Will Soon Open Her Own Chocolate Shop in Georgetown

Ashleigh Pearson had never worked in a restaurant kitchen before she walked into Marcel’s and asked for a summer job as a pastry chef at the fine-dining stalwart. “I just got an A in organic chemistry so I’m pretty sure I can make anything if you give me a recipe,” Pearson, then a biology student at University Maryland Baltimore County, remembers thinking. “I got my butt kicked. It was an opportunity and a lesson that this [career] was going to be a long haul—nothing is going to happen overnight.”
Washingtonian.com

Bidens Do Date Night at Swanky DC Italian Restaurant Fiola Mare

Joe and Jill Biden dined at Fiola Mare last night for their first DC restaurant date night since moving into the White House. Fabio Trabocchi’s Italian seafood destination in Georgetown is also a favorite of the Obamas, among other political VIPs and celebs ranging from Ivanka Trump to Oprah. A...
Washingtonian.com

FRESHFARM Feast

$150 General Admission; $250 Deluxe Admission (includes curated market goodie bag) DC’s original farm-to-table event is back! Get your ticket to the FRESHFARM Feast and celebrate the Mid-Atlantic region’s Fall harvest and the hard-working farmers that feed us throughout the year. Gather outdoors on the rooftop of The LINE Hotel in Adams Morgan and enjoy the views of Rock Creek Park in autumn and a panorama of DC’s most iconic buildings. Indulge in artisan cocktails and small bites from some of DC’s most acclaimed chefs. With oysters, a live fire roast, regional music, and a curated auction of unique experiences, the spirit and flavors of Fall will set the stage for a night to remember! Claim your ticket today to join in this intimate celebration and advance FRESHFARM’s mission of promoting food access, education, and equity in the Washington, DC Metro Area.
Washingtonian.com

Northern Virginia’s Newest Korean BBQ Restaurant Grills Up Dry-Aged Beef and Ibérico Pork

Wan Bok Lee had been helping run his mom’s Chantilly restaurant Taste of Korea and a neighboring dessert cafe called Who Seek at the start of the pandemic. With everything suddenly shut down and nothing to do, the now-32-year-old started lifting weights nearly every day with his friends Yoo Cheong Won and Sang Hyun Lee in Won’s Annandale backyard. (“We did join the 1,000-pound club,” Lee says.) After workouts, the trio would grill meat for protein. Lee had been thinking about opening a Korean barbecue restaurant before Covid, but the idea started gaining momentum as he looped in his friends. They experimented with different cuts, charcoal versus gas cooking, and even their own aging. They eventually visited dozens of Korean barbecue restaurants from Virginia to New York to LA.
Washingtonian.com

Inside José Andrés’s Minibar Reopening, a New Japanese Frontier

Reviving a restaurant from pandemic hibernation is nothing like flicking a switch. Chefs are tasked with finding staff during a nationwide shortage. They must create menus and source ingredients while being snarled by broken supply chains and soaring prices. And they are expected to meet diners’ before-times expectations. But reopening a boundary-pushing, luxe tasting room like José Andrés’s Minibar after a 19 month closure? That is another challenge entirely.
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
