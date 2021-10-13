CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Upcoming SBA Georgia District Events

By Staff Report
valdostaceo.com
 6 days ago

How to Access the WOSB Federal Contracting Program Repository. Before you can participate in the women’s federal contracting program, you must either use SBA FREE online application or an approved third-party certifier. Both methods will require you to use the https://beta.certify.sba.gov/ new portal. This webinar will provide you information on the certification process for the Women Owed Small Business Certification Program. Webinar access information will be forwarded to all attendees via email.

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
valdostaceo.com

Georgia Power Celebrates Careers in Energy Week

Georgia Power is joining electrical utilities across the country to highlight Careers in Energy Week, October 18-22. Careers in Energy Week is dedicated to celebrating and raising awareness of energy careers and their importance to our communities, state and nation. As part of Careers in Energy Week this year, Georgia...
INDUSTRY
valdostaceo.com

Truist Bank Provides Funding for SBDC to Establish Entrepreneurship Academy

The UGA Small Business Development Center received a grant from the Truist Foundation to establish a training and development program for small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Savannah area. The Truist Entrepreneurship Academy will be a two-year program that will, through a series of eight modules, guide participants through...
SAVANNAH, GA
Port Arthur News

Upcoming event keeps contractors updated with available jobs

Contractors looking for information on future projects need look no further than the Carl Parker Center in Port Arthur, where each month the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, Travis Woods and Elton Hollis host the Contractor’s Business Development Group. “We started this a few years ago where the Chamber...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
arkvalleyvoice.com

SBDC Upcoming Events and Trainings

The Colorado Small Business Development Center Network has multiple upcoming interactive training workshops that encompass a wide range of topics. From best practices for social media to their new office hours, SBDC has packed October with helpful tools for small businesses in the community. To see the full list of events and register, click here.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
valdostaceo.com

Kimberly Butler on Welcoming Two New Classes to PCOM South Georgia

Senior Assistant Director of Admissions at PCOM South Georgia Kimberly Butler talks about welcoming two new classes to PCOM and their goal to help meet the healthcare needs of rural Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Georgia Power Donates to Wiregrass’ New Task Force

Georgia Power has donated $30,000 to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to support the College’s economic development effort in their newly formed Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force. The mission of this group is to closely examine available data to identify gaps or barriers that may be unintentionally derailing the ability of a student to be successful. The college’s task force is working to identify barriers for minority and non-traditional students and to develop solutions and add resources to make minority students more successful in reaching graduation. The funds generously donated by Georgia Power will support economic development and workforce development efforts of equity, diversity, and inclusion task force.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
The Press

Invitation to the upcoming WEFTEC Event

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry invites US water stakeholders of all kinds to an event at the Kando booth #4113, on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 5:00 pm CST. ASTERRA and Kando, both leaders in the water industry, are joining together to strengthen ties and shore ideas at WEFTEC 2021. Their shared goal is to build connections and inspire positive changes in the water industry.
WORLD
Indiana Gazette

FCB achieves #1 SBA ranking in Pittsburgh District

By assisting more than 40 small businesses throughout western Pennsylvania, First Commonwealth Bank has achieved the ranking of No. 1 SBA lender, of dollars lent, in the Pittsburgh District for the federal fiscal year that completed on Sept. 30. The Pittsburgh SBA District encompasses 27 counties in western Pennsylvania. “This...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Women
valdostaceo.com

Jammie Wilbanks on ARC Advisors at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Associate Vice President for Academic Success at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Jammie Wilbanks talks about ARC Advisors and their mission to help students towards a goal at Wiregrass. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
COLLEGES
valdostaceo.com

Georgia State Senate Beats House in Livestock Showdown

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, the Georgia National Fair, with co-sponsorship from the Georgia Department of Agriculture, hosted its annual Legislative Livestock Showdown. The Senate team, captained by Sen. Larry Walker (R – Perry) and made up of Sens. Jason Anavitarte (R -- Dallas), Sheikh Rahman (D – Lawrenceville), Kim Jackson (D – Stone Mountain) and Max Burns (R -- Sylvania) won the Legislative Livestock Showdown, while Sen. Max Burns placed first individually in the showmanship competition.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Fourth Stimulus Check Coming?

Three federal stimulus checks have already been given to assist Americans through this pandemic. However, because of the impacts caused by the coronavirus, several lawmakers have been pushing to pass a fourth stimulus check. Millions of Americans still remain in financial distress especially with the Delta variant causing 90% of...
U.S. POLITICS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
live5news.com

Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new high-tech grocery distribution center. Plans call for the more-than-720,000 square-foot distribution center to be built in the Lyman area of in Spartanburg County, according to a release from the governor’s office.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
progressivegrocer.com

Walmart to Open High-Tech Grocery Distribution Center in South Carolina

Walmart has revealed plans to build a new high-tech distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County, S.C., which will open in 2024. Measuring more than 720,000 square feet, the facility will create more than 400 full-time regional jobs and employ Walmart associates, automation technology, robotics and machine learning to process grocery perishables, including produce, eggs, dairy, flowers and frozen foods, and deliver them to nearby stores. The grocery distribution center facility will be Walmart’s largest to date and will move twice the product of a traditional facility of this type, as well as bringing new technology-oriented job opportunities to the area.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
benefitspro.com

Bill to change Social Security COLA, expand payroll tax coming Wednesday

House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-Conn., plans to introduce Wednesday a new bill called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust. The bill adopts the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly as the basis of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), applies the payroll tax to wages above $400,000, and combines the Old-Age and Survivors and Disability Insurance trust funds.
PERSONAL FINANCE
EatThis

This Beloved Discount Supermarket Chain Is Closing More Locations

From its start in 1977, Save A Lot contended with grocery competitors by promising low-priced, high-quality food. The value food company was the "fastest-growing retail chain behind Walmart" by 2004 with over 1,000 stores across the country, primarily in low-income areas. Today, consumers nationwide rely on Save A Lot to stock their homes with affordable, fresh staples.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy