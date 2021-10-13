CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North County Dance to perform The Nutcracker this December

 4 days ago
– The Friends of North County Dance and Performing Arts Foundation have announced that the 2021 Nutcracker Ballet is on, and they are pulling out all the stops for this Silver 25th Anniversary production. Performers will be dancing at the Spanos theater at Cal Poly, and bringing together dancers from across the county representing Class Act Dance in Paso Robles, Main Street Dance in Templeton, and CORE Dance in San Luis Obispo. The dates for the ballet are set for Dec. 4 and 5. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 25.

There will be a Silver Celebration Nutcracker Gala on Friday, Oct. 22 at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion. This Gala is the largest fundraiser of the year, and raises critical money directly for this season’s Nutcracker production. The evening features a champagne reception, dinner, exclusive Nutcracker performances, silent auction, live auction, music and dancing. Seating is available by VIP-themed tables of eight, or individually; details are attached. Tables and tickets can be purchased online at: Silver Celebration Nutcracker Gala.

Can’t join the Gala this year? Consider making a donation in support of NCDPAF and the 2021 Nutcracker production. Corporate sponsorship packages are also available; email giving@ncdpaf.org for more information.

Templeton, CA
The Nutcracker#Cal Poly#Core Dance
Paso Robles Daily News

