Hartsfield-Jackson Releases Five New Real Estate Properties for Bid

Inside Real Estate has announced the fall 2021 release of its flagship platform, kvCORE. The new release enhances the kvCORE Smart CRM experience. “Every day, we think about the power our team has to make an impact on the productivity and growth of our users,” said Nick Macey, president of Inside Real Estate, in a statement. “We have to ask the right questions and listen to what our customers are saying. What do high performers in real estate do? It’s impossible to be a high performer without having the mindset of exploration and continuous improvement, and this release demonstrates our commitment to that belief.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO