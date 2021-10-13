Pope clarifies the way: John Paul I became

It’s one of the most mysterious books in the Bible… Revelation, the last and final book of the Holy Scriptures. It’s believed to be written by the Apostle John while in exile on the Greek Island of Patmos. There the resurrected Jesus appeared to him and brought to him the words of the book. Filled with prophecy and cryptic predictions about the end times and the coming apocalypse, Revelation is often misunderstood or misinterpreted. But in its opening salvo, are Christ’s words to Seven Churches, seven Christian communities residing in towns in what today is Turkey. The churches are Ephesus, Smyrna, Pergamum, Thyatira, Sardis, Philadelphia, and Laodicea. Filmmaker Tim Mahoney and his Patterns of Evidence company, takes a look at the messages to the seven churches to see what secrets they hold. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Mahoney talks about his recently released documentary., The Seven Churches of Revelation: Times of Fire. It’s a deep dive into the warnings and words of hope to the early Christians living in a culture that has yet to accept them. They are struggling against the dominant political winds and it’s meant to help them stand strong, but also admonish them for their falling away. Mahoney says in that way Revelation is not just for the early Church, but for CHRISTIANs today, living under a dominant worldview of secular and pagan forces which they must strive to resist. What was true them is true today. And Revelation makes that clear.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO