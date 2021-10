Caren Merrick, CEO of the Virginia Ready Initiative, is a technology entrepreneur, investor, board director, and executive. As business leaders, we carry a lot of responsibility on our shoulders, especially now. We are privileged to have the final say on the executive decisions that keep our organizations running. And most leaders know all too well that the choices we make directly impact our teams, and in some ways, the livelihoods of our employees are in our hands. I know that the decisions I make today can be life-changing and will make or break my business, which is why investing in professional development needs to be a priority for leaders.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO