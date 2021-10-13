How To Improve Your Social Life — 5 Tips

Approaching midterms means a sudden onslaught of new worries. Here are three activities that you can do to relieve stress and possibly even combat anxiety and depression. College is, without a doubt, extremely stressful. As college students, we face myriad stressors. Not only do we grapple with academic demands but also social, emotional and financial stress. Balancing academics while managing finances and maintaining an active social life is not an easy task. While most college students can overcome these barriers, others are unsure of how to navigate the stress and thus suffer from exacerbated symptoms of anxiety and depression. Although many factors can contribute to these issues, stress tends to be one of the leading causes. Stress-induced anxiety and depression take both a mental and physical toll on an individual, but forming good self-care habits can greatly alleviate such symptoms.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO