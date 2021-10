The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, December 14-16 in Westfield, IN, has always had an engaging, practical, free, seminar series. As the show returns to an in-person event in 2021, the seminars will present what technology will most impact farming operations in the next few years. The focus on climate change and the revolution in plant genetics and artificial intelligence will change how farmers grow crops. The seminars will showcase the latest developments in these areas during the three day show as well as teaching practical marketing and financial management skills.

