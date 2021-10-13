CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Firefighters Rescue Injured Great Dane Stuck at Bottom of Embankment for Days

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Vrji_0cPue7Ow00

As someone who has had dogs his whole life, there are few things more terrifying than the thought of losing them. An Oregon woman was in such a situation, but firefighters saved the day. After her Great Dane was trapped at the bottom of an embankment for days, rescuers managed to hoist the dog out.

The dog’s owner, Susan Clark, spoke to Fox 12 Oregon about the terrifying experience. Out for a walk on Sunday with her dog, Presley, she suddenly disappeared. “I turned around and said come on and said come on Presley and she was gone, vanished!” Clark said. “I looked and looked and looked everywhere.”

Susan Clark enlisted help from friends to help find the Great Dane but to no avail. After being gone for almost two days, Clark’s neighbor came to her with good and bad news. She told Clark she found the dog, but she had slipped down an embankment and couldn’t walk. Clark called Westport Fire & Rescue for help, but there was yet another snag.

“They said you know we don’t rescue dogs and I begged him to please ask anybody he said okay, came back on the phone and he said what’s the address they’re going to be on their way,” she said. Luckily, the crew loaded Presley onto a stretcher and lifted her out without further problems.

Sufficed to say, Clark was ecstatic. “Oh my gosh they were amazing and I feel so lucky that they didn’t turn me away and if anybody needed any type of rescue I definitely would call them they’re awesome,” she told Fox 12 Oregon.

A veterinarian saw Presley and said she should make a full recovery. She is currently getting better at her home.

Firefighter Wears Pink Uniform and Drives Pink Firetruck to Honor Breast Cancer Victims

If the previous story is anything to go by, firefighters are heroes in more ways than one. Another one of those ways is raising awareness for different causes. In this case, a firefighter drives a pink firetruck while wearing a matching uniform to raise breast cancer awareness and honor victims.

Marshall Moneymaker is a retired firefighter residing in Rockville, Maryland. Despite not being active, he still dons a uniform and drives a firetruck, albeit both are pink. Speaking to TODAY, Moneymaker explains why he does what he does. Having lost his three sisters to breast cancer, he drives around to raise cancer awareness and encourage checkups. He even has his own nonprofit organization, For 3 Sisters.

“When I put on this pink uniform, I feel honored, I feel inspired,” he told TODAY. “We’ve helped people get products, services, financial aid. We learned that if we can relieve that burden, they’re going to heal quicker, they’re going to heal better, and they’re going to heal faster.”

