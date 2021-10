PennLive recently ran a story where some local restaurant owners related how they are finding it hard to hire wait staff. Most said that the problem was due to former employees finding better jobs during the pandemic: better wages, better benefits and no dealing with impatient and rude customers. One or two blamed the continued reliance of former employees on unemployment benefits, despite the fact that the enhanced benefits ran out in early September. WHTM had an interview recently with the owner of Mangia Qui, who also expressed the opinion that the problem was no longer unemployment benefits, but people migrating to better jobs.

