Nancy Grace Weighs in on What Gabby Petito’s Cause of Death Means for the Case

By Kati Kuuseoks
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Kbvl_0cPudyh300

Whether you’re fond of her or not, Nancy Grace continues to hold a platform concerning criminal justice. She spoke on the Gabby Petito case earlier in the investigation when they first found a body in Wyoming. At that point, Nancy mentioned she feared that the elements might have gotten to the body before authorities could. Unfortunately, the coroner on the case confirmed this information yesterday. It is estimated that Gabby Petito’s body remained in the remote area of the Grand Teton Park for nearly 4 weeks before authorities discovered it.

With manual strangulation as the newly released Cause of Death, Nancy Grace just weighed in on what this means for the case. She also spoke to what this means for Brian Laundrie, who continues to evade the police.

Nancy Grace Says New COD Finding Implicates Brian Laundrie Even More

Georgia-born Nancy Grace has been involved in the criminal justice and legal systems for decades now. She authored more than one book over that time as well. Although she is most notably known for her current TV presence, Nancy actually holds some certifications and experience to back her up. In fact, she spent almost a full decade as a Special Prosecutor for the Atlanta-Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney’s Office. Here, she focused on some of the most horrific crimes out there. Namely, she worked on felony cases involving serial arson, rape, and murder.

Like so much of the public, the Gabby Petito investigation made Nancy Grace uneasy from the start.

Nancy starts off her brief segment by saying that learning the Cause of Death is very “significant” here. Furthermore, the fact that it is a “strangulation, in my mind, even more so, [further] implicates Brian Laundrie.” She thinks DNA evidence will also add to this story, but the tragedy seems to fit the bill for a “sweetheart murder.”

Nancy Grace explains that a “sweetheart murder” involves a murder where the perpetrator is close, personal, and intimate with the victim. In this case, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie shared an engagement at one point. They also road-tripped across the country and shared close proximity in their white van together. Unfortunately, Nancy Grace joins a handful of other experts that note the signs of domestic violence in their relationship. Actually, the coroner seemed to allude to this as well in his press conference yesterday.

Squashing the Rumors that Gabby Petito Was Pregnant

Dr. Blue delivered the Cause of Death in a press conference before answering a few questions from the Zoom audience. Due to Wyoming statutes and the nature of the ongoing investigation, Dr. Blue referred most questions over to the FBI who has yet to comment. He was able to, however, address one of the biggest questions people had concerning Gabby Petito’s autopsy. Was she pregnant? Dr. Blue confirmed that she was indeed NOT pregnant.

Comments / 157

Sandra Young
4d ago

Nancy tells it like it is. I like her that she tells it like it is. A lot of people don’t like that about her but I do.

Reply(18)
90
Irene Myers-Cooper
4d ago

we'll go luv it's not right for someone ta take a life then run from the law she didn't deserve ta die that way no one does that's unhaman

Reply(60)
20
Wanda Leonard
4d ago

I love Nancy she is very beautiful and smart I hate that her show was canceled I love watching miss her show wish they would bring it back

Reply(2)
23
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talesbuzz.com

An Indigenous mom says if her 2 daughters’ deaths ‘even had half the coverage’ of Gabby Petito’s ‘maybe they would be solved’

Gabby Petito’s case has received nonstop media attention and tips from the public. Nicole Wagon, a Northern Arapaho woman, said the same attention could have helped solve her daughters’ cases. Indigenous people go missing and are murdered at higher rates than other groups. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Ex-FBI Agent Says Her Killer Has Been ‘Likely Identified’

A month after the filing of Gabby Petito’s official Missing Persons report, we have more answers surrounding the circumstances of her death. Dr. Blue released the cause of death as manual strangulation, despite the fact that Wyoming law doesn’t force him to disclose any of that information and despite “hackers” hurling threats and harassing him during his press conference. The decision comes after an unusually long waiting period between the autopsy and the Petito family reuniting with their daughter’s remains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

