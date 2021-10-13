CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morningstar Ventures Commits $15 Million USD to Invest in Projects Building on Elrond Network and Opens an Elrond Incubator in Dubai

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorningstar Ventures, the dynamic accele rator of ambitious ideas in the blockchain space, has announced a $15 million USD investment fund aimed at projects building with Elrond blockchain technology, as well as a new strategic Elrond Incubator in Dubai. Morningstar Ventures is a blockchain innovation firm that drives the proliferation...

