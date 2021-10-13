Morningstar Ventures Commits $15 Million USD to Invest in Projects Building on Elrond Network and Opens an Elrond Incubator in Dubai
Morningstar Ventures, the dynamic accele rator of ambitious ideas in the blockchain space, has announced a $15 million USD investment fund aimed at projects building with Elrond blockchain technology, as well as a new strategic Elrond Incubator in Dubai. Morningstar Ventures is a blockchain innovation firm that drives the proliferation...www.coinspeaker.com
Comments / 0